Y-TEENS

Y-TEENS members Kelyssa Kelley, left, JeLena Jarvis, and Denyse Demming assemble line robots during a “Girls in STEM” session.

 Photo by DONNALIE EDWARDS-CABEY

Y-TEENS, an afterschool mentoring and leadership program on St. Thomas, is looking for girls ages 8 to 18 to become members of the organization.

Y-TEENS VI Inc. is a nonprofit community-based organization that conducts programs and offers services focused on the human development of girls, young women and families . Its mission emphasizes building self-confidence and awareness through life skills and public speaking training among others.