Y-TEENS, an afterschool mentoring and leadership program on St. Thomas, is looking for girls ages 8 to 18 to become members of the organization.
Y-TEENS VI Inc. is a nonprofit community-based organization that conducts programs and offers services focused on the human development of girls, young women and families . Its mission emphasizes building self-confidence and awareness through life skills and public speaking training among others.
The organization advocates for peace, justice, health, human dignity, freedom, intergenerational experiences, mentorship and care of the environment. It also focuses on providing access to financial management information and ongoing STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, training. Members receive unlimited academic support, help with social and emotional development, one-on-one mentoring and entrepreneurship training.
Originally from Antigua, the president of Y-TEENS, Donnalie Edwards-Cabey, is no stranger to youth development. She has a background in law and history, and more than 25 years of experience with youth development work. She’s a certified youth, parent and family coach and trainer, a certified youth and mental health first-aider and a licensed brain-health trainer.
Early on, she was a youth director for the 12-island Anglican Diocese of North Eastern Caribbean and Aruba. She also worked as an international youth consultant with the World Council of Churches in Geneva, Switzerland. She’s worked for the local Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands and the V.I. government for 10 years.
Edwards-Cabey is also an associate of the World Young Women’s Christian Association or YWCA.
“One of the focal points of the global organization (World YWCA) is to work for the empowerment of women, particularly girls and young women,” she said.
When Edwards-Cabey moved to the Virgin Islands, she realized there wasn’t a YWCA in the territory. In 2007, she organized and created the YWCA USVI, a member affiliate of the World YWCA. The following year she developed the youth version of Y-TEENS.
Edwards-Cabey is currently a certified life coach, speaker and trainer with the Maxwell Leadership group, where she serves on the President’s Advisory Council along with being responsible for the youth team of the Maxwell Leadership group.
She’s also CEO of her own leadership training and development company, Leaders Inspired, LLC.
Edwards-Cabey told The Daily News that Y-TEENS group sessions, which are normally offered in person, have been held virtually since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the beginning everyone didn’t know what to expect so the young ladies were quite willing to connect virtually because they were seeing one another at least on screen,” she said, adding that when schools began to require students to work from home, the excessive use of technology began to affect the girls’ attendance in the program.
Around one year into the program, Edwards-Cabey said they decreased meeting frequency and focused more on providing “psychological support” due to the members feeling “depression and increased anxiety” from dealing with the pandemic changes.
“We brought in a child psychologist to do sessions with the young ladies online and also hosted more engaging sessions where we simply asked them ‘How are you doing?’ and ‘How can we support you?’ Edwards-Cabey said. “The girls loved and appreciated it.”
When asked how crucial the organization is, especially given the recent increase in violence throughout high schools territorywide, Edwards-Cabey said that Y-TEENS offers a “blend of community support that allows them to interact with other girls from different schools,” which “widens their social circle” and lets them share their thoughts in a space that’s safe.
Members, she said, are mentored by adults and older teens who help them deal with conflict resolution and learn “very respectful” ways of engaging with others.
“I think a lot of the pent up emotion and frustrations we’re seeing play out in the schools is that they haven’t been able to engage with their peers over difficult topics in a non-confrontational and safe environment,” Edwards-Cabey said. “We offer an environment for young ladies to explore their differences and talk about it.”
On Saturday, the organization will host a free “Welcome Back Pizza Party and Registration Session” from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Herbert Lockhart Parish Hall inside St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on St. Thomas. Girls must be between 8 and 18 years old to register. The pizza party will be the first in-person event since the pandemic.
Those interested in attending are asked to email yteensvi@gmail.com or text 340-626-9804 with the name and age of the attendees.
New members can look forward to two 90-minute in-person sessions held monthly, and more activities and workshops geared toward promoting, mentoring and uplifting young women, Edwards-Cabey said.
“We want to help them honor their areas of passion that they want to pursue, whether it’s sports, academics, music,” she said. “Many of them are well-rounded and involved in other things, and we try to support them as much as we can.”