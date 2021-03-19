Virgin Islanders may have been rubbing their eyes in disbelief at the sight of yachts along territory waterfronts. It’s not a mirage, says Oriel Blake, executive director of the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association, who estimates USVI-based charters contribute almost $88 million to a COVID-challenged tourism economy.
From the perspective of an anchorage off St. John, visiting yachtsman Sequoia Sun agreed. The New England sailor who returns to St. John annually likened getting a mooring in Virgin Islands National Park waters to a game of musical chairs with 200 chairs and 400 yachts.
“It is way, way, way more crowded here. There are hundreds more boats than I’ve ever seen,” he said.
The contributions of yachts, as opposed to cruise ships, come not only from direct expenditures such as the $1,500 business license to operate a charter in territorial waters, but also indirect ones like food for gourmet meals, fuel, dockage, boat cleaners and myriad other costs, Blake testified in a recent session of the Legislature. This doesn’t include the money spent in the territory by private yachts, whether like Sun’s 56-foot ketch or 200-plus-foot superyachts.
The Legislature recently ratified a minor Coastal Zone Management permit for the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association, Inc. to install 100 moorings at locations around the islands — all of them public, Blake said.
At Yacht Haven Grande, where the big boats usually berth, marina manager Phil Blake estimated there are nearly 50 super-sized visitors right now.
“What the USVI has benefited from is the displacement of boats from a lot of the well-known yachting grounds that effectively closed their doors: St. Barths, St. Martin and the BVI,” Phil Blake said.
The feedback from owners and captains, some of whom are seeing USVI cruising grounds for the first time, has been positive, with some planning to stay longer in the local area, he said.
Where the typical charter destination in the past has been the National Park waters of St. John, yachts this season have been incorporating that island’s southern shores and, in calm weather, the north shore of St. Thomas.
“We have actively been encouraging yachts to consider St. Croix as well,” Yacht Haven’s Blake said. ”For yacht owners who are keen on scuba diving, it is the diving mecca of the USVI.”
Yachting is not only bringing a different kind of boat to the territory compared with cruise ships; it is also bringing a different kind of tourist, both Blakes contend.
The captains are highly protective of the marine environment because their livelihoods depend on it, and the guests who come off charter have more money to spend ashore than a typical cruise ship passenger.
“They definitely splash the cash,” Oriel Blake said.
A mega-yacht with dozens of crew spends around $25,000 every two to three weeks on provisions alone, for example. Its guests arrive by private jet and enjoy a villa stay before or after their cruise, patronizing limos, restaurants, ground tours and fishing and diving guides.
The owners typically spend 15 percent of their hull value annually on maintenance. Servicing diesel engines, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, water and electrical systems is a weekly, monthly and seasonal opportunity for marine technicians, who are highly paid, says Oriel Blake.
“We don’t presently have enough of them, though, so the yachts go elsewhere to Tortola, Grenada or Puerto Rico,” she said.
Besides the association’s free five-week captain’s course that prepares Virgin Islanders to enter the yachting industry, the Blakes intend to expand the curriculum to develop marine trades.
If and when the British Virgin Islands loosen their COVID restrictions, will yachts continue to keep a USVI-only itinerary? That’s the question, Oriel Blake says.
Sun thinks it will not only last, but grow. “Until COVID they had only heard of the BVI,” he said. “Now that they’re discovering it can be nice here, I think the industry here will dramatically increase.”