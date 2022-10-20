The Yvonne Ashley Galiber Breast Cancer Foundation and the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts will co-host a cancer fundraiser Saturday on St. Croix.
The event is appropriate now as October is breast cancer awareness month. It’s a “party with a cause,” according to organizers.
Titled “Sandals, Sunglasses, and Sunset,” the event will be held at the Caribbean Museum Center in Frederiksted from 4 p.m. to midnight.
“Our goal is to raise the maximum amount possible,” said Cassandra Dunn, vice president of the YAG Breast Cancer Foundation.
Dunn said that the money raised will help pay for biopsies and pathology reports for those who can’t afford them.
“We’re not giving up our mammogram program, which provides free mammograms for those who can’t afford them. We’re just expanding our program to try to educate and minimize the risk of breast cancer in the V.I.,” she said.
The partnership with the Caribbean Museum center benefits both parties; the center offers art therapy to those dealing with breast cancer. Now, with this event, they hope to do even more for women struggling with cancer.
The mission of the Yvonne Ashley Galiber Breast Cancer Foundation is to educate the community about the risk factors for breast cancer and to be an advocate and provide support, whether emotionally or financially. Yvonne Ashley Galiber, the founder and president of the foundation and a breast cancer survivor herself, shared her story recently with the Daily News.
“I followed up with my annual mammograms yearly. One day I received a letter saying [the doctor] had a concern and to follow up in three months. That was in July 2004. I did not follow up, but I did start to feel pain under my right armpit and lymph nodes,” Galiber told the Daily News. “I ignored it. I was fearful. I knew what it was, but I kept ignoring it.”
Galiber was officially diagnosed in March 2005. Her surgeries were done at Sloan Kettering hospital in New York City, and she also received treatment in her home state of Connecticut, and on St. Croix.
“I established the foundation to help the women and men in the V.I. who cannot afford services like screening,” Galiber said. “We like to pay it forward for those in need.”
According to both women, it is vital to catch breast cancer in its earliest stages, which is why screenings are crucial.
“Early detection is important because every woman should know their body,” Galiber said. “Whatever mass you may feel, you should be well informed of what it could be. If I had done the examinations myself, it would have been detected sooner. Don’t be fearful. My number is 340-332-9115. If you’re fearful of going for a mammogram or just got diagnosed with breast cancer, I’m there holding your hand for whatever you need.”
“The message we want to get out is that you can survive cancer,” Dunn said. “We know breast cancer is very prevalent among women; white women tend to get breast cancer more, but Black women tend to die more often because they don’t have access to the care they need. We help the underserved and underinsured.”
The event will feature music by vocalist Deri, and St. Croix’s DJ Swain and D.J. Oji from Baltimore will be also be on hand entertaining those in attendance. Food, and even a signature pink drink, will be provided. Additionally, prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated table.
Tickets can be purchased for the event at cmcarts.org. The tickets provide entry to the day party and the complimentary afterparty. To donate to the foundation, visit yagf.org/donate.