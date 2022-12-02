Commissioner of Health Justa E. Encarnacion announced that Yellow Fever vaccines are now available in the territory.
The Neighborhood Pharmacy, located in Frederiksted, St. Croix, is the first location in the V.I. where vaccines can be obtained. Appointments are required and can be made by telephoning 340-718-6784.
Yellow fever is an RNA virus that is related to the West Nile, St. Louis encephalitis, and Japanese encephalitis viruses. The virus is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of infected Aedes or Haemagogus species mosquitoes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends travelers age 9 months or older who are traveling to areas where recurring outbreaks take place should consider getting vaccinated or boosted if it has been more than 10 years since their previous yellow fever vaccination.
Locations considered at risk for yellow fever outbreaks include Africa and South America. Additionally, travelers are urged to research the specific regulations of the country they intend to visit as some countries mandate booster doses if the last yellow fever vaccine was administered more than 10 years ago.
Additional vaccine locations are currently being finalized in both districts, and as more locations open the VIDOH will update the public.