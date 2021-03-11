When the Biden administration gave $21.3 million to the Virgin Islands to help under water renters avoid eviction, the Bryan-Roach administration tapped its housing agency to make sure the funds get into the right hands.
The Emergency Rent Assistance program was created to assist households unable to pay their rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, at a recent Senate Housing, Transportation, Infrastructure and Telecommunications Committee hearing, top brass at the V.I. Housing Finance Authority and V.I. Housing Authority seemed unclear about who can be helped.
Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith told committee members that renters who receive housing assistance are not eligible for the program. And, Housing Authority Acting Executive Director Lydia Pelle expressed the hope that the federal guidelines would be extended to public housing residents, too.
They already are, according to U.S. Treasury guidelines and industry experts such as the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
“Any voucher holder or public housing resident can receive ERA funds so long as the funds are not applied to costs for which they have already received assistance,” said Coalition Vice President of Public Policy Sarah Saadian.
“Even if your household has received a rent adjustment [a lower rent payment due to lost income that housing authorities like V.I. Housing Authority are able to offer], the guideline say ERA funds can still be made available if further assistance is needed,” Saadian said.
Committee Chairman Senator Marvin A. Blyden was taken by surprise at what he heard at the hearing, his staff said.
“We said, ‘Whoa, that doesn’t sound like what we know, but they sounded authoritative,” Blyden’s Legislative Aide Rudolph Krigger said. “Then we double checked.”
Griffith’s office verified the correct information after the hearing and will include it in future messaging, his staff said.
As March 31 approaches — the date the current federal eviction moratorium expires — the Housing Finance Authority is working “feverishly,” Griffith said, to get an ERA program up and running so underwater renters can apply.
“The goal is to begin applications on March 29,” the director told the committee. “The ERA will bring help to hurting families. We appreciate the community’s continued patience. Help is definitely on the way.”
VIHFA is enlisting partner organizations to make sure there are enough intake locations to help renters apply for the funds.
“We have reached out to the social services agencies who assist individuals experiencing homelessness,” Griffith said, “Methodist Training and Outreach, Catholic Charities, St. Croix Mission Outreach and St. John Community Foundation, among others.”
Public housing tenants will have to apply for rent assistance independently, just like any other renter in the territory. If approved, the program will make rent payments to the housing authority as it would to an independent landlord.
A public information campaign is ready to break as early as next week, staff said.
The correct information can’t come too soon, based on the findings of an Urban Institute survey that showed fewer than half of landlords surveyed and fewer than a third of tenants knew about rental assistance.
“We fear these policies will not be as effective as they could be because too few mom-and-pop landlords and their tenant are aware of them,” the survey authors wrote.
The staff at Legal Services of the Virgin Islands, which offers free or affordable counsel to residents who can’t otherwise afford a lawyer, have seen about 50 rental housing cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Executive Director Shelby King Gaddy.
“We have been preparing for the influx once the eviction moratorium is lifted,” Gaddy said. “We are ready and able to take calls. Because it’s going to come.”
V.I. law does not allow tenants to be moved out of their homes onto the street. There must be a court order.
“It would be great if we had an emergency rental assistance program in place so we can refer our clients for help,” Gaddy said.