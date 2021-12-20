Imagine wishing for a trip and seeing it come true.
That wish was especially special for Theresa O’Connor, a 20-year-old cancer survivor from Michigan, who patiently awaited for more than a year for her wish to come true.
Thanks to the Make-A-Wish program, O’Connor — joined by her mother, father and younger sister — made the trip of a life-time to St. Thomas and St. John.
Among her stops last week was Coral World, where she swam with dolphins and went on a Sea Trek to explore the coral reef.
“We saw so many different fish and animals, I got to hold three different sea creatures. You get to see the coral reef up close,” O’Connor said.
During her visit, one of her favorite days was spent exploring beaches on St. John.
“I haven’t been in the ocean that many times, but I really do like it, there’s so much to see. I feel like you are never bored,” O’Connor told The Daily News of life in a place that year round boasts sun, sand and sea.
For O’Connor, the trip was a welcome adventure as health challenges and a pandemic have kept her from living the life of a normal young adult.
O’Connor, who hails from Washington Township, Mich., was diagnosed, with leukemia in November 2018. In 2019, she completed five rounds of chemotherapy, which seriously affected her immune system.
“I was in the hospital 24/7 and I missed the entire second semester of my junior year because I was not allowed to be in school,” O’Connor said. “Coming back my senior year, I was happy to be at school, to see my friends and everybody.”
The O’Connor family was referred to the Make-A-Wish program by their pediatric oncologist at the Beaumont Hospital in Michigan.
Their daughter was accepted into the program, and had started her wish-making process when the COVID-19 pandemic put plans on hold.
The pandemic also affected O’Connor’s senior year of high school, as she missed out on attending her senior prom and having a traditional graduation.
“Nobody wants to miss out on the fun activities you get to do, you only get those once,” O’Connor said. “I was ready to go out and live life when everything got shut down again.”
As travel restrictions began to roll back, The Make-A-Wish program touched base again with O’Connor to grant her wish.
Originally, O’Connor wished to visit the Maldives, but due to the coronavirus, she could only travel within the U.S.
“Where can I go within the U.S. that is the closest thing to get to the Maldives? And then I found the U.S. Virgin Islands,” O’Connor explained.
Richard Kelly, chief operating officer for the Southern Florida Make-A-Wish chapter, explained that a network of chapters throughout the country work together to facilitate life-changing wishes for individuals with critical illnesses.
Kelly’s chapter manages wishes that take place in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and works with local children who qualify for a wish.
“The emotional benefit of the wish is felt not just for a moment, it is felt for a lifetime,” Kelly said.
On a family’s wish-trip all expenses are paid, and the Make-A-Wish foundation relies on volunteers and donations to grant the wishes.
“A family should not have to worry about anything on their wish trip,” Kelly said.
O’Connor, who has been cancer free for two and a half years and is now in college studying dance, said she is looking forward to spending the summer traveling with her sister.
“We love hiking and exploring anywhere we go,” she said.
To learn more about the Make-A-Wish program, or to volunteer, visit https://wish.org/sfla.