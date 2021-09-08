One by one, students ran toward parents Tuesday afternoon following their first day of in-person learning, nearly a month after classes started online because of a surge in COVID-19 case in the territory.
Kyree McKie, a third-grade student at Lockhart Elementary School on St. Thomas, said he had a good first day.
Although attending a new school, Kyree said he already had a friend in his class that he knew previously.
Most parents waited for their children outside the school’s front gate. If they did enter the school grounds, their temperature was taken. All students and staff wore masks.
On Aug. 27, the Education Department announced the return to in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through third-grade students, special education students, and career and technical education students.
There is still no date set for the return of other students who have been attending virtual classes since March 2020.
And for now, parents can opt for younger students to continue virtual instruction.
This means teachers must teach students in-person, and in virtual classrooms throughout the school day.
The Education Department did not approve a Daily News request to go inside the schools on Tuesday, but did post pictures online showing classrooms with transparent barriers on desks, floor markings for social distancing, safety signs and additional hand-sanitizing stations.
The return to in-person learning is the second time the department has reopened campuses during the pandemic. From March to May, the same groups of students returned to campuses.