A 39-year-old paraprofessional teacher at the Youth Rehabilitation Center has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage detainee, according to U.S. District Court records.

Cherise King, of St. Croix, was indicted by a grand jury on April 14. The indictment was unsealed after King was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual abuse of a ward or minor. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.