A 39-year-old paraprofessional teacher at the Youth Rehabilitation Center has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage detainee, according to U.S. District Court records.
Cherise King, of St. Croix, was indicted by a grand jury on April 14. The indictment was unsealed after King was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual abuse of a ward or minor. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
According to the indictment, King engaged in sexual acts in September with a child between the ages of 12 and 16 years old, who was incarcerated at the Youth Rehabilitation Center juvenile detention facility.
The case is being investigated jointly by Homeland Security Investigations and the V.I. Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye.
“This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice,” according to the statement from Smith.
Smith “reminds the public that an indictment is merely an allegation and that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” according to the statement.
