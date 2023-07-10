Yvette A. Donadelle, 74, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 17, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Zelda G. Dennery; father, Astor L. Donadelle, Sr; children, Shakir and Shonna Richardson; sisters, Berecia Molyneaux, Alexis Newjah, and Noreen Gibbons; and brothers, Bert Donadelle, Sr. and Keith Donadelle, Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Bernell (Bunnie) Herbert and Shomari Richardson; grandchildren, Shamoi, Shameya, and Shamiya Benjamin, Shakeja and Shalena, and Omari Richardson and Mo’Nay Springette; godson, Dexter Burley; sisters, Patricia Battiste, Noreida Phipps, Ritza Donadelle, Janicia Burnett, Florencia Simeon, Alicia Smalls, Dahlia Hendricks, Yvonne Hughes; brothers, Wayne Sr., Ashley, Cornel, Wilton, and Astor “Baba”, Jr. Donadelle; sisters-in-law, Denise, Beatrice, and Maxine Donadelle, Marie Battiste, Leona Marks, Rose Moore, and Amy VanderBreggan, and Catherine Ryan; brothers-in-law, Alvin Battiste, Sr., Louis “Kimba” Simeon, and Edgar Phipps; adopted mother, Sezille Reovan; adopted daughter, Alena Brathwaite; and a host of many other loving relatives, family members and close friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the Celebration of Life beginning 10 a.m. in the Lutheran Church of The Reformation. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.