Yvette A. Donadelle, 74, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 17, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Zelda G. Dennery; father, Astor L. Donadelle, Sr; children, Shakir and Shonna Richardson; sisters, Berecia Molyneaux, Alexis Newjah, and Noreen Gibbons; and brothers, Bert Donadelle, Sr. and Keith Donadelle, Sr.