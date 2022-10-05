ST. CROIX – An adult breast cancer survivor, and a 2-year-old who died from leukemia will help drive conversations about cancer awareness during events being held by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the Logan Foundation.
Michelle Gibbs, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, said that as a survivor she feels obligated to keep fighting for those still in the struggle and to celebrate other survivors.
Anais Cruz, the mother of Logan Cruz, said she feels compelled to spread the word about the disease that changed her life forever. Her son died in January from Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.
Tropical Storm Fiona forced her to cancel a planned motorcade, in his memory last month. The event is now set for Saturday.
“When we had to postpone the event because of the rain, I was disappointed, I was not sure that I wanted to reschedule it, because the awareness month is September and we are already in October, but I decided to go ahead and just be a part of raising awareness whenever I can,” Cruz said.
Motorcade Saturday
The motorcade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kingshill Cemetery where Logan is buried, traveling east on Queen Mary Highway, and through Christiansted before ending at Altona Lagoon Pavilion where a brief program will be held.
Residents who plan to join the motorcade are asked to wear orange as well as decorate their vehicles in that color in remembrance.
Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. According to Cruz, when Logan was born in May 2019, he appeared to be a healthy baby boy. Things changed, however, when he was just seven months old. Cruz made Logan’s fight public on social media, and has said that the outpouring of community support throughout was encouraging as Logan received treatment stateside.
Gibbs, a member of the Nu Chi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta on St. Croix, will lead participants in a fundraiser walk in Frederiksted on Monday, and help raise awareness about early detection and treatment. Proceeds will benefit two nonprofit organizations dedicated to preventative screenings and aiding cancer patients.
‘Pink on de Road’ walk Monday
Now in its 12th year, the “Put Your Feet in Pink: Pink on de Road” walk kicks off at 8 a.m. at Claude O. Markoe School, travels down to Emancipation Drive, turns on to Strand Street and then down to the Eliza McBean Clock Tower, where a brief program will be held.
Gibbs is encouraging those attending to bring posters, balloons, noise-makers and anything else that will help make it a joyous event.
“Once we get there, we will have some presentations, guest speakers and lots of fun,” she said. “We encourage everyone to decorate their shirts and shoes which will be judged, and the winner will be chosen by acclamation.”
Breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer in women, according to the National Cancer Institute. The institute projects that 1 of every 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime.
Gibbs said as a cancer survivor she knows just how expensive the treatment is — even for individuals with insurance. She said the organizations put in place to assist those who are going through the struggle need all of the help that they can get and her fundraiser is just one way.
“The need is great, so this year we want to ask everyone who attend the march to donate a minimum of $19.20 per person over the age of 18 – since 1920 was the year the sorority was founded,” she said.
Students can participate in the walk free of charge, and the sorority is ready to validate community service hours once a form is provided.
Proceeds from the walk will be donated equally to Yvonne Ashley Galiber Foundation and Ribbons for a Cure. Both organizations assist cancer patients and promote awareness and advocate for breast self-examination and cancer screenings.
“Ribbons for a Cure is humbled to be one of the beneficiaries of the Pink on de Road initiative. The funding we receive from this annual event helps us to help others through our Financial Assistance Program — which covers the costs for prescription medication and diagnostic services to cancer patients and survivors,” Petra Victor, president and founder of the organization, said.
The funding also helps with the organization’s annual scholarship which is awarded “to a college student who is a cancer survivor or has a parent that was affected by cancer.”
“I am also a breast cancer survivor and a living testament that early detection saves lives,” Victor said, adding that as part of her organization’s outreach efforts “we impress on the importance of early detection in breast and other types of cancers, so that our community can benefit from a longer and better quality of life.”
Yvonne Galiber, president of YAG Foundation, said she is also grateful to have the sorority continue to support the foundations’ services to the medically-underserved and underinsured to include free screening and diagnostic mammograms and other support services.
“The annual Pink on de Road is always a visible reminder that we must remain dedicated to fighting breast cancer in the USVI everyday. And the Zetas are always with us in the fight,” she said. “The walk is a great way to get the community involved by exercising and getting to know survivors and others involved with such a wonderful cause.”
Gibbs said she is sure that every person in the community knows someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said some were fortunate to have survived it, but others were not as fortunate and lost the fight.
“Regardless of the outcome of the fight against cancer, it takes a lot of strength, support and money,” Gibbs said. “We just want to encourage everyone to do whatever they can to make a difference because cancer does not discriminate.”
To donate ahead of Monday’s walk, call Gibbs at 340-643-3322.