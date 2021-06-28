Zion Outreach ministry 40th anniversary

Today, members of Zion Outreach and Evangelical Ministries will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their church.
The Rev. Carlton Williams, along with his wife, Pastor Evelyn Williams, founded then Zion Assembly Church in 1981.
Senior Pastor Cheryl-Ann Spellen and Associate Pastor Michal Rhymer-Browne both remember those early days of the church. As children, they were among some of the first members.
In the beginning, the Zion Assembly had a few temporary homes, including a conference room at Windward Passage hotel and the Frenchtown community center. Today, the church’s has a permanent home in Lindbergh Bay.
“Forty really represents a generation. We are, during this time, remembering the generation that started the ministry. We are now looking at the descendants, and the generations that have come forth since 1981,” Rhymer-Browne said.
As the daughter of the church’s founders, Spellen finds herself following in her parent’s footsteps in leading the ministry. Spellen fondly recalls that her parents were not only pastors, but educators.
“I remember them empowering others to seek higher knowledge and higher education, and they did it in innovative ways. That’s something I would even like to pass on to future generations, to always seek education whether it be through traditional or trades, Spellen said.
The Bible-based church also strives to spread the word of God. From a young age, Rhymer-Browne remembers helping out with the church’s radio programs.
“We were on WSTA radio on Sundays in the beginning of the ministry, and then we switched to WGOD and had a weekly radio broadcast,” Rhymer-Browne said.
With changes in technology, the ministry has continued to share their sermons. During the COVID-19 lockdown, when congregants could no longer meet in person, they quickly adapted to holding church virtually on their Facebook page.
“We found that we were getting individuals who may not have come into the church building, watching us on Facebook. So we took lemons, and made lemonade,” Rhymer-Browne said.
In addition, Spellen took the provided tablets for the congregation’s seniors and trained them on how to use the devices.
“Our population has a great senior population, and I know that they felt isolated during these COVID times,” Spellen explained.
While the church has returned to in-person services — following COVID procedures — Spellen still is called to continue the ministry’s Facebook outreach.
Over the years, the Zion ministry has also encouraged members to pursue their talents to make positive changes within the community.
“It’s always been a training ground. Whether you are wanting to do pastoral work, missionary work, musician, business. Whatever your talents are, this church has really promoted you to go get it, to go do it,” Rhymer-Browne said.
The ministry also focuses on outreach by assisting vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and adolescents.
As the ministry reflects on 40 years together, they are looking forward to what will come from the future generation.
“I see us being impactful in the future. We’ve gone through trials and testing, but the best is yet to come,” Spellen said.
Today, the official anniversary date, the church will be hosting a prayer service and breakfast.
For more information, visit the ministry’s Facebook page or call 340-776-4310.