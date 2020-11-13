The V.I. Board of Elections on Thursday voted to discount any write-in votes for the 2020 General Election that do not have their corresponding bubble filled on the ballot.
The decision came after a protracted back-and-forth among members over whether a voter’s intent supersedes the rules stated on the left side of the ballot.
Those rules state that in order to vote for a person not on the ballot, the voter must write the person’s name in the space provided and completely fill in the bubble, or the oval, to the left of the name.
Board member Lisa Harris-Moorhead said straying away from these rules could lead to more confusion and potentially impact results in a way that opens the door to future challenges.
“At some point, the voters have to take responsibility for following directions,” she said. “The uninformed voter has to be informed and that’s part of our responsibility, to educate voters. We can’t start remaking rules that are going to change the whole outcome of the election.”
Others disagreed, insisting that voters who clearly write a person’s name but fail to fill in the bubble should be given some leniency.
“If they actually took the time to write the person’s name, then in my opinion, it’s just an administrative procedure. I believe it’s clear who they wanted to vote for,” said board member Barbara Jackson-McIntosh.
Board member Shikima Jones agreed, insisting it could just be a simple “human error” and that the board should not dispose of a clearly written name.
Indeed, write-in votes typically require the discretion of the board. When a person’s name is spelled in multiple ways on different ballots, the board makes a determination as to whether to count it or not.
In the end, however, the board voted 7-3 in favor of discounting any write-in vote that does not have its corresponding bubble filled.
Voting in favor were Board Chairman Raymond Williams and members Moorhead, Lydia Hendricks, Harriet Mercer, Epiphane Joseph, Shikima Jones and Maurice Donovan Jr.
Voting against were Jackson-McIntosh, Frederick Espinosa and Alecia Wells.
The latest count by the Elections System shows 262 write-in votes for the Legislature in the St. Thomas-St. John district; 158 write-in votes for the St. Croix district; and 440 for the at-large Senate seat.