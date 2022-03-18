ST. THOMAS — Coral World Ocean and Reef Initiative has begun implementing a coral restoration program on the grounds of Coral World Ocean Park after receiving an Awarded Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service.
The restoration project involves collecting corals of interest and transporting fragments of the target species to field sites where nurseries, like the one to be contained within Coral World Ocean Park, will be used for asexual propagation.
Logan Williams has been selected as Coral World Ocean and Reef Initiative’s first conservation manager. She told The Daily News that target species were identified by the National Park Service.
“Target species include important reef building corals and ESA [environmental site assessment] listed species. Target species suffered high levels of mortality from Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” Williams said. She added that pillar and star corals impacted by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, and have high levels of mortality, are on the list.
Some corals will require in-water nurseries while others will be housed in land nurseries.
“The land nursery will contain 16 outdoor coral holding tables connected to an open flow water system and individual in-line UV sterilizer to prevent disease introduction. Seven coral tables have been installed are currently in use,” Williams said.
Matthew Tartaglio, Coral World Ocean Park assistant general curator, who Williams said, “has years of experience building, operating, and maintaining life support system” at the park, will be responsible for the construction of the coral tanks.
The aquarists will use six different types of coral restoration techniques to complete the project with the objective of planting and tracking the nursery grown corals.
“Corals will be asexually propagated using the microfragmentation method and housed in the land nursery until they reach out-planting size,” which is around 12 centimeters. A subset of these corals will be transplanted to one of the three restoration sites,” Williams said.
A percentage of these out-planted corals will be tracked over time, and the remaining subset of corals will serve as sources for further propagation work, according to Williams.
She added that the project will take time, and that in addition to out-planting corals around St. John to fulfill the NPS restoration plan, public outreach and educational programs will be conducted. A project exhibit for public display within the park will also be created, she said.
To learn more about the nonprofit or the project, visit the Coral World Ocean and Reef Initiative website at https://cwori.org/