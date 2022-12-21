The holidays bring out the best in people. It’s a contagious type of thing. Seeing old friends and spreading good cheer, catches on like wildfire at this time of year. Everywhere you go there’s a smile to be seen and greetings to be given and received. It’s also the time of the year where we reflect on what’s happened in the past year and give special thanks to those around us who have kept our community moving in the right direction.
Our Virgin Islands nonprofits are the backbone of our community.
The people that are involved in these agencies and organizations never stop helping or giving. From the Humane Society caring for all the unwanted animals to the Rotary clubs who take care of our school children, to our spiritual communities who feed the hungry and tend to the neglected, we are surrounded by people who care. Many hands take care of those who suffer from domestic violence, homelessness, child abuse and mental illness. Add to this, all those who take care of children from all walks of life, who need lots of love and guidance. And, it’s a lot of very hard work.
We all know a community is comprised of many moving parts. We have government agencies that are responsible for certain areas of our lives, and we have government services that are provided to us, but we all know we have a special place in our hearts for nonprofits. These people have seen a need in our community that had not been addressed, and they stepped up to the plate. And they do this 24/7. Full time service no matter the time of day or night. The nonprofits are the backbone of what’s good in our lives. They make things better day by day. At this time of the year the needs of people increase dramatically and the people of the Virgin Islands are called upon to respond with generosity. Now, it’s the final push for the year to show we are part of the team.
Our V.I. community respects all the people involved who take care of so many. We admire how you stood strong during the difficult pandemic. We appreciate your dedication. And we thank you for your continued commitment to all.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.