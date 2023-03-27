TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands police officials on Monday identified the tourist who died in a Jost Van Dyke boating accident on Wednesday night as a North Carolina resident.
“The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force confirms the name of the deceased in last Thursday’s fatal boating accident as Robert Owen Safford, 33, of North Carolina,” Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a brief Monday statement.
Drayton on Thursday morning, confirmed that a male tourist had died off the coast of Jost Van Dyke in a boating accident that occurred on Wednesday night.
“The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force confirms a lone boating accident which took place just before midnight last night off Great Harbor, Jost Van Dyke,” she said in the statement. “The lone male occupant was found unresponsive in the waters with injuries to the head, while the dinghy he was in, was met circling in the area.”
The statement further said that following attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead. Investigations into the nighttime fatality are ongoing.
Great Harbor is one of Jost Van Dyke’s popular tourist anchorages and includes the world renowned Foxy’s Tamarind Bar and restaurant.
It was the second sea-related death in the BVI involving a visitor in the last four months. A male tourist drowned in mid-December, at the Baths on Virgin Gorda.