ST. JOHN — Nearly a year after National Park Service officials announced four options for the future of the Caneel Bay Resort, NPS announced Friday that in line with the redevelopment plan’s objectives, there are now two potential paths the park could take at the property. An NPS news release said park officials prefer option B.
“The NPS preferred alternative aims to balance enhanced public access, recreational opportunities, resource protection, and park operational efficiency while reestablishing an overnight experience on a portion of the original Retained Use Estate,” according to the news release. “Alternative B also identifies two potential locations for future community spaces where residents, overnight guests, and park visitors could more directly experience the local culture of St. John and the USVI.”
The other option still on the table — though not preferred by NPS — is alternative A, the “no-action alternative,” which calls for NPS to assume management responsibility of the Caneel Bay area when the RUE granted to resort owner CBI Acquisitions expires Sept. 30.
“If we’re moving forward with overnight accommodations, our goal is to have a competitive process for that and to make the selection for the best operator,” VINP Superintendent Nigel Fields told The Daily News in response to whether CBI Acquisitions could once again operate at the Caneel site under alternative B. “Whoever is the best operator is what we want for the park and for the Virgin Islands.”
Caneel Director of Marketing Patrick Kidd did not respond for comment as of Daily News press time this morning.
An environmental assessment released by NPS yesterday Friday said Alternative B would have a “net beneficial impact on the historic district.”
“When compared to alternative A, alternative B would better support the NPS’s responsibility for the long-term management of the cultural resources in the Caneel Bay area,” according to the statement . “Alternative B would seek to stabilize, rehabilitate, preserve, and/or adaptively reuse the existing structures according to the Secretary of Interior’s standards, whereas alternative A would be more limited in the scope of resource protection (e.g., stabilization). Under alternative A, there would be a loss of feeling and association related to not redeveloping the site and maintaining the grounds in accordance with its historical use as an eco-resort.”
Beginning in 2021, NPS officials hosted several public meetings detailing environmental hazards and contaminants found at the site of the former resort, which has remained closed and largely untouched since it was decimated by 2017’s Hurricane Irma, and seeking public comment on the best ways to move forward. Fields said the data gathered during public comment periods wasn’t categorized by “vote,” with numbers showing how many people preferred each option, but rather was used to get a sense of the impacts of each of the four options initially presented to the community. A civic engagement comment summary report, available at parkplanning.nps.gov, summed up commenters’ feedback on the potential redevelopment of the site.
“Commenters provided suggestions regarding the length and nature of potential leases or concession contracts, including the desire for the community of St. John to play a role in selecting developers or operators for the site and for a locally owned non-profit organization to manage the site,” said according to the report. “Some commenters expressed that any future lease or concession contract should require local employment, should include a mechanism for the NPS to rate proposals on their ability to work with St. Johnians, and include oversight from the local community. Commenters also requested additional information on how the NPS would calculate the rent for any future developer or operator and where this revenue would go.”
NPS’ press release on Friday, detailed NPS’s goals for the future of Caneel Bay.
“The goals of the redevelopment plan are to ensure the preservation and protection of Caneel’s natural and cultural features, provide for economic development opportunities through commercial services, maximize operational efficiencies, and ensure compliance with law, regulation and policy,” the release stated. “The redevelopment and management will offer welcoming and equitable opportunities that promote access, visitation, employment, and use of local businesses at the Caneel Bay area to a diverse range of users.”
A public comment period on the environmental assessment for the redevelopment and management of Caneel Bay is now open for 30 days. The comment period will be extended for an additional 15 days upon “a timely request,” according to the NPS release.
“Public participation in the redevelopment of Caneel Bay has been tremendous and helpful in refining the future plan for Caneel,” Fields said. “The key elements of the environmental assessment are directly informed by the input we received and includes analysis of climate impacts, the historic district, Caneel’s floodplains, and the desired visitor experience. We remain committed to keeping the public informed and welcome feedback on the NPS’s preferred action plan during this comment period.”
Comments can be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/caneelbayredevelopment, or in writing to:
Caneel Bay Redevelopment and Management Plan
C/O Superintendent Nigel Fields
1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, VI 00830.
Mailed comments must be postmarked by the last day of the public comment period, Feb. 20.
In addition, three public meetings — one virtual and two in-person — are scheduled as follows.
- 6 p.m. Thursday, virtual public meeting at parkplanning.nps.gov/caneelbayredevelopment.
- 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in-person public meeting at the Gifft Hill School Upper Campus atrium
- 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in-person public meeting at a location not yet determined.