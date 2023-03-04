Dear Editor,
For some time now, there have been debates in our community about whether the federal government should land swap by giving 17 acres of Catherineberg Estate on the island of St. John in exchange for Whistling Cay. The latter is an island off the coast of St. John that the territorial government manages for the people of the Virgin Islands.
The case has been made that Catherineberg Estate could be a site for a new high school. If you care about preserving the historical and cultural history of the Virgin Islands, then there must be a better place to build a high school on the island of St. John.
For some context, Whistling Cay is 18.6 acres, with much of island covered with a dry forest. Historically, it served as a port of entry into the U.S. Virgin Islands, but s no longer in use, and inaccessible to most Virgin Islanders. On the other hand, Catherineberg Estate is a historical landmark that is sacred land.
The name Whistling Cay one source says, “is derived from the Dutch Wissel or from Dutch Baksel, batch of baking, as of rolls or pottery; though applicable to a boulder pile on the western point” of the island. The island’s name in Danish means Vexel or “change.” Other names for the island are Baxel, Boxel, Wessel, Wissel. The Spanish called the island Cajo Bajel. Catherineberg Estate, on the other hand, is an 18{sup}th{/sup} century sugar plantation. Once a horse mill, it is one of the most impressive ruins in the U.S. Virgin Islands with an unusual windmill tower.
Catherineberg Estate is also one of the first places where enslaved Africans revolted in the so-called New World. The insurrection took place on St. John in 1733 where slaves took over the island for about six or seven months. In fact, St. John is the first place in the Western Hemisphere where enslaved Africans took their freedom. Catherineberg Estate was the headquarters of the Amina warriors who brought the Danish government down to their knees during the revolution of enslaved Africans on St. John. Today, Catherineberg Estate is one of 17 properties in the Virgin Islands National Park listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
I digress, but the National Park is one of 10 endangered parks in the United States, according to National Parks Conservation Association. This is due to the high potential of land development within the Park that impacts the natural, cultural, historical, and coastal marine resources. As a result, the Park’s historic landscape is changing rapidly due mainly to private holdings within. However, it’s not just the Park’s terrestrial environments that are threatened, but marine resources are also endangered due to poor control of fishing within Park waters and insufficient funding from the federal government to manage the natural and cultural resources.
The National Parks Conservation Association also pointed out there are some 256 historic sites within the Park that are not being stabilized due to the lack of funding. Other challenges within the Park are inappropriate anchoring by boaters, exotic animals, coral diseases and the carrying capacity of how many people the Park can support — especially marine activities --without causing environmental degradation.
Now, back to the potential land swapping between the federal and local governments. In the deed handed over by Laurance S. Rockefeller, the agreement stated that all residents and visitors must have access to the park’s natural, historical, cultural, and marine resources. My question is, how would we have access to Whistling Cay? Would the Park or the local government provide a ferry free of charge to the public to visit Whistling Cay?
Don’t get me wrong, we need a high school on the island of St. John. The question is what did the deed say about the resources of the National Park being available for the people? And if land swap goes through, how many residents or visitors will be able to visit Whistling Cay? Without data, I would say the Park would be lucky if a handful of people visited Whistling Cay. I am talking about residents, or any longtime residents and visitors, who would have the opportunity on a regular basis to visit Whistling Cay. I am talking about access to the Park resources for everybody, and not just a few.
The Park has a responsibility to carry out the wishes of the donor, the Rockefeller family and others who were involved in giving this great gift to the people of these islands and the nation. In 2016, the Virgin Islands National Park attracted more than a half a million visitors supporting at that time 900 jobs in the community. Too often, we forget that the Park is one of our greatest economic engines for the Virgin Islands economy. According to 2016 data, visitors spent $70 million and helped support $34 million in labor and more than $90 million in economic output.
Parks like the Virgin Islands National Park contribute to the Virgin Islands economy by creating jobs in the private sector as well as in the public sector. In turn, the labor income from these jobs spurs more economic growth to the Virgin Islands economy. Taxies, gift shops, restaurants, etc., benefits tremendously from the park being on St. John. We fail to realize what attracts visitors and locals alike to the Virgin Islands National Park.
If some of us believe we should land swap, nothing is wrong with what you believe in. We are one Virgin Islands. However, I believe we are too often shortsighted and can’t see the bigger picture for the future. To preserve our natural, cultural, and open green space and breath-taking beautiful beaches on St. John is to preserve a gift given to us that we should pass on to future generations.
In 1956, the late Laurance S. Rockefeller said it best when the land was turned over to the federal government to manage for we the people: “to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and wildlife therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will have them unimpaired for enjoyment of future generations.”
There is no comparison between Catherineberg Estate and Whistling Cay. We are intelligent enough to come up with a solution. A solution where our children benefit.
— Olasee Davis of St. Croix is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.