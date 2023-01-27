ST. JOHN — National Park Service officials hosted the first in a series of five public meetings on the future of Caneel Bay on Thursday evening, when Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields said that a decision on the future of the site is expected by spring.
Almost a year after the park first announced four potential options for the site of the former Caneel Bay Resort, NPS announced last week that the field has been narrowed to two options — a no-action alternative, in which the site would be cleaned up and made safe for day visitors, or option B, which involves the establishment of an overnight experience.
Comments by participants in Thursday’s virtual meeting were shared by a moderator, who did not identify commenters by name. Questions centered on topics like environmental justice, fair wages, and public involvement in the request for proposals process should the park proceed with its preferred option B.
“The emphasis we have in the Virgin Islands National Park is on hiring Virgin Islanders, and we would certainly want to work with any developer who has a similar approach; we want to prioritize Virgin Islanders,” said Fields.
NPS Leasing Program Manager Gordy Kito added that a future resort operator would be required to pay the federal minimum wage of $12.15 at a minimum. Kito said he was unsure if the NPS has the ability to require a specific wage higher than the current federal minimum.
Fields said the VINP’s efforts to engage the public in the planning process is part of its environmental justice efforts.
“The goal was to make sure people are aware of what’s happening in their neighborhood, and to make sure the environmental contamination will not disproportionately impact anyone,” he said. “We’re aiming to clean up Caneel to the highest level that we can. The idea of being in the environment and of the place, and making sure there’s a way to know about the place and that there’s not harm to the place, these are criteria we’ve been considering to ensure social justice is a part of the experience.”
NPS’s leasing program regulations require evaluation of proposals to be done by employees of the federal government, said Kito, who added that there may be a way to consider input from the public.
“We haven’t quite identified how the request for qualifications is going to play out completely, but I would hope to have some type of a one-page description of ideas that could be presented to the public,” he said. “It’s still unclear as to whether we’ll be able to do that in the process.”
“That’s why so much of the engagement we’re having with the public now is important,” Fields added. “We want to hear what people’s ideas and visions are. As we continue to hear from the public, that’s one way you can share your thoughts and ideas so we can take those into consideration.”
There are four more public meetings where those who are interested can share their thoughts on the future of Caneel Bay. The presentation made at the virtual meeting is the same information that will be shared at each of the four upcoming meetings:
• Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gifft Hill School Upper Campus
• Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at a location on St. Thomas that hasn’t been determined
• Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the former Guy Benjamin School
• Rotary Club of St. John luncheon sometime in mid-February.
Comments can also be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/caneelbayredevelopment, or in writing to Caneel Bay Redevelopment and Management Plan, c/o Superintendent Nigel Fields, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, V.I. 00830. Mailed comments must be postmarked by the last day of the public comment period, Feb. 20.
Once a decision is made in spring, Fields said a request for proposals will open this summer. A redevelopment design is expected to begin this fall and conclude in summer 2024, with construction set to begin in winter 2024 and conclude in 2026.
In response to a question about the pricing of future accommodations at Caneel, Fields said the NPS’ current approach is on higher-level planning, but Kito shared insight into how the NPS might approach this question in the future.
“I don’t think we would exclude a high-end offer, or somebody providing tent cabins,” said Kito, “We’re looking for a range of opportunities for folks to enjoy the property. The range they’re going to provide is one of the things we’ll be asking folks to explain to us when they submit proposals. Greater access to folks is something we would see as beneficial.”
A proposal from Caneel Bay Resort owner CBI Acquisitions, which has done little to clean up the hurricane-ravaged property since 2017, would be entertained during the RFP process, said Fields. The quiet title claim filed in U.S. District Court in July, in which CBI seeks to be declared owner of the property where the resort is situated, “doesn’t dampen the NPS’s determination, nor does it impede our ability to plan accordingly for management of the site after Oct. 1, 2023,” he said.