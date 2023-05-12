ST. JOHN — The National Park Service announced this week a 10-year concessions opportunity for a watersports contract to provide snorkel and equipment rental and instruction at Trunk Bay beach. The business opportunity became available due to the expiration of the current concessionaire’s contract term.
“All NPS concessions contracts are for a specific term. Once the term has expired, a new business opportunity is developed for solicitation with updates to business operations or visitor services,” said NPS Commercial Services Specialist Paul Jones. “There are no preferential rights for existing concessionaires. The current concessionaire has the same opportunity as others to bid for the new business opportunity.”
The solicitation process does not give preference to bidders already residing on island or to the current concessionaire in accordance with the NPS Management Improvement Act of 1998, Jones added.
Current concessionaire Cynthia Smith, who’s worked in the tourism and watersports equipment rental sector since 1979, has indicated she and her business partner, George Kremer, will bid to keep the concession.
“We are seeking a passionate and innovative operator who is committed to providing high-quality services to our visitors,” Jones said.
An NPS press release stated the park is seeking business proposals detailing how the offerors would provide watersports and recreational opportunities to park visitors in a safe manner. Offers must be received by Aug. 23 no later than 3 p.m. Questions are due June 28 and Notification of Intent to Propose must be received by July 6 via Concessions Management Specialist Cherrie Brice at cherrie_brice@nps.gov.
More information on submitting a competitive proposal can be found at www.nps.gov/subjects/concessions/prospectuses.htm.