We regret to announce the passing of A’Jahnie J. Bramble, who died Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 20.
He was survived by his mother, Anita Bramble; father, Franklin Bramble; sister, A’Jehnyah “Mimi” Bramble; brothers, A’Quane Bramble, A’Quanie Bramble, J’Vante Bramble, Tre’Quan Maynard, Laquan Bramble, Naeem Bramble; grandmothers, Ana Mahoney, Audrey Bramble; grandfathers, Franklyn Bramble Sr., Edward Walker; aunts, Joana Mahoney, Monique George, LeeAnn Bramble, Sandra James-Dalmida, Beatrice James, Arleen Jarvis, Kimberly Jean-Baptiste, Sharon Bramble-Richardson, Sharon Jarvis-Scattlife, Carmen Fredericksen, Laura Hernandez, Lucy Riveria, Norma Riveria Gumbs, Myra Riveria, Judith Riveria, Grel Bramble; uncles, Leo Mahoney, Micheal Walker, Marvin Bramble Sr., Kenrick Bramble, Renaldo Rivera, Decan Pedro Rivera, Junior Jean-Baptiste, Darry Austin Dalmida, Claude Richardson; and cousins, Keith Mercer III, Nikiha Mercer, Khyesha Jean- Baptiste, Kareem Mercer, Nia Mercer, Jahmelia Lewis, Dante George, A’Jonee Lettsome, Shaudae Richardson, Everton Ralph Jr., A’Lia Lettsome, Shauntae Richardson, Kmanie-Williams, Unique Mahoney, Lorrica Scattlife, LE’Andre Mahoney, Corrine Mahoney, Lorrinique Scattlife, Le’Don Smith Mahoney, Kimmeiqua Mahoney, Lorshae Scattlife, Kayden Reddix, Melonie Mahoney, Marvin Bramble, Jr., Prince Ralph, Monique Bramble, Nathan Bramble, Karlito Mahoney, Zoe Bramble, Jordan Dalmida, Kaerold Mahoney, Che’Vaune Brooks, Joseph Dalmida, Kashime Saunders, Piffany Jarvis, Joshua Dalmida, Peter Jean-Baptiste, Malik Jean-Baptiste, and Kelanni Malone.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.