We regret to announce the passing of Aaron Francis, who died Sept. 5, 2019.
The viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Cointhia Francis and Nathanie Perpie; children, India Francis, Ariana Mi, Ajia Francis, Aydin Samuel Francis; stepson, James O'neal Scriven Jr.; brothers, Byron Francis, Delron Francis; sisters, Natalie Francis, Perpie Laurencia Jameson; four aunts including, Caroline Daniel; five uncles; several grand-aunts and grand-uncles, including Paula Andrew; two nephews, Byron Jr., Francis, Kyle Zane Francis; one sister-in-law, Anika Francis; numerous cousins, friends and other family members, including the Poleon family in St. Thomas, St. Lucia and the U.S.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
