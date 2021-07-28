Funeral services for Aashaud Dominique LéJean Lewis will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The body will be cremated.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eileen Schneider and Wilbur Lewis Sr.; and uncles, Craig Schneider and Brad Gillead.
He was survived by his children, JaéNyiah Nyomi Faith Lewis, Aashaud Dominique LéJean Lewis Jr.; parents, Kim Cannonier, Darryl A. Lewis Sr., Marcel Callwood, "Okie"; grandparents, Harriet Dailey, Franklyn Dailey Sr., Karena Dailey, Maria Lewis; brothers, Michael Lewis, Darryl Lewis Jr., Keith Lewis, Aalique Grahame, Reando Maturine, Rajah Smith; sisters, Jesika Lewis, Jenell Lewis Tune, Munirah Lewis Daniel, Tiffany "Wappa" Jennings; aunts, Dorolyn Montgomery, Lyn Dailey, Lyra Victor, Laura Gillead, Audrey Howell-Schneider, Teresa Lawrence, Lorene Lewis Hauser, Sheri Lewis, Mia Lewis Smith; uncles, Franklyn Dailey Jr., Tim Dailey, Allison (Kindu) Schneider, Carl Gillead, Wilbur G. Lewis Jr., Kevin Lewis; great-aunts, Gwendolyn Wheatley, Merl Stephens, Eileen Lewis, Lucile Degraff, Asta Gibbs, Clarice Joseph (Rixie); great-uncles, Albato Lloyd, Andrey Lettsome, Albert Lettsome, Dr. Roy Lester Schneider, Adelbert Schneider, William G. Lewis (Tito).
He was also survived by special cousins, Bernadine Wright, Kevon S. Lettsome, Chauntay John, Tineisha Thomas, Aliesha Thomas, Danesha Thomas, Shanell Hughes, Adel’B Schulterbrandt, Nicole Harrigan Moore, Troy Harrigan, Quawanda Schneider, Andre Schneider; special friends, Tahema Johnson, Jamilah Thomas, Nardia Mather, Sasha Mckie, Shakeem Black, Kiara Huggins, Rantini Pope, DJ Lefty, DJ Top Man Kee, DJ Grim, Jared "Collar" Leonard, Curtis "Steelo" Eddy, Tonique "Pewee" Liburd, Ali Barber, Glenal Layne, Colleen Benjamin, Marissa Turnbull Smith, Trevor Wheatley; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.