Adé Raphael
Adé Raphael (Inoira) is survived by parents, Samuel (Glenda) Raphael and Caryn Hodge; siblings Jai, Monet, Malik and Danielle; grandparents, Thomas and Martha (deceased) Raphael, Winston A. Hodge (deceased) and Julia Hansen-Hodge, uncles, Erwin (Tracey), Alulah, Isaac (Jackie), Micah, John Raphael and Leroy (Mona) and Desmond (Marquette) Raphael, now deceased, Adam (Cara) and Eric Hodge; aunts, Kristen, Stephanie and Coleen Hodge, Ashley (Keith) Trudeau (neé Hodge), Noreen Michael, Ruth Mitchell, Primrose Raphael, Catherine Ormond and Marline Raphael; beloved former wife, Adeleene Rockwell; members of the Hansen, Moorhead, Valmond and Hodge families, many dear cousins, nephews, nieces, special friends and extended family too numerous to mention.
The family of Adé Raphael thanks everyone for the outpouring of love, support and solidarity for Adé and for taking care of Adé throughout their lifetime to include great-grandmother Enid Hodge, deceased, who believed in Adé. We thank the Vassar community for being Adé’s tribe.
Adé’s Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Caribbean Museum Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Feel free to wear festive colors. In lieu of flowers, please support your local suicide prevention hotline.
