Adams Prosper, AKA Renix, bobbinfield or Pros, who resided in St, Thomas was born on Feb 19, 1951 to the late Enid Serrant-Nelson and Rupert Prosper in St. Joseph, Dominica.
Adams attended Dominica Grammer School. He studied land surveying. He worked for a brief time as a land surveyor in Dominica until he moved to St. Thomas where he continued working as a land surveyor for more than 35 years.
Adams has many friends and acquaintances here in St. Thomas and Dominica.
He loved sports. Cricket and soccer were two of his favorites. So often you would see him wearing a baseball cap and a basketball jersey.
Adams passed away at his home on May 13, 2023. Left to mourn are his two children, AnnCharlotte Lisa (lives in NY) and Seymour Prosper (lives in St. Croix); two grandchildren, Akeen and Tyler; his stepfather Rupert Nelson and his stepmother Hannah Prosper; five sisters, Yonica, Monica, Olive, Petra, and Reena; four brothers, Glensworth, Relief, Rannie, and Peters; many nephews including Dr. Nenian Charles, Giftus, Ricky, and Kwan; nine nieces, Donette RN, Lisa, Donis, Charyl, Kera, Vincia, Tammy, Mariah and Aiyanna. His friends of many years including Gilson Pascal and Ferdinand Pierre (in Canada). The Serrant and Prosper families. Many other friends and relatives in St. Thomas, Dominica, Canada and the USA names too numerous to mention
Funeral services will be held at Turnbull Funeral Home Inc on June 2. Viewing takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will be held 11 to 12 p.m. Burial will be at the East End cemetery.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
