Adeline Elizabeth Leonard
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Adeline Elizabeth Leonard at home in Tortola. She was 91. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Leonard.
Adeline was born in Road Town, Tortola, the first of nine siblings. She became a teacher immediately following her completion of secondary school and was well respected and loved by her students, who referred her simply as “Teacher Adeline.”
After marriage, she and her husband moved first to St. Thomas, and later to New York where her two children were born. On the family’s return to St. Thomas, she worked as an accountant at the Department of Commerce, later known as EDA. She worked there until her retirement. Adeline was known for being meticulous and thorough in her accounting practices, so much so that Athniel “Addie” Ottley dubbed her “The Money Lady.”
Adeline was an active member of the Methodist Church both at Wesley in St. Thomas and later at the Road Town Methodist Church in Tortola. She was one of founding members of Wesley’s United Sisters and taught Sunday school through the years she attended that church. Her God was always the guiding light in her life.
She is survived by her son, Robert Leonard; her daughter, Diane Leonard-Drayton; three grandchildren, Terrance Leonard, Tishan Solomon, and Chelsea Solomon; one great-grandchild, Micah Kendall; three brothers, Egbert Creque, Milton Creque, and Gene Creque, four sisters, Audrey Todman, Hyacinth Amaro, Ivy Vessup, and Annetta Amaro; one brother-in-law, Reuben Vessup; four sisters-in-law, Doris Brathwaite, Irma Creque, Virginia Creque, and Vielka Creque; nieces and nephews, McWelling Todman Jr., Cyntelia Doswell, Debra Romney-Hodge, JoAnn Romney, Linda Romney, Marian Romney, Patricia Romney, Jose Amaro, John Amaro, Andres Amaro, Luis Amaro, Angela Amaro-Haynes, Hipolito Amaro Jr., Michelle Vessup, Alicia Creque-White, Egbert Creque Jr., Selina O’Neal, Milton Creque Jr., Damian Creque, Orlando Amaro, Craig Creque, K.C. Ann Creque, and Kristi Creque.
The funeral service for the late Adeline Leonard was held March 12 at the Road Town Methodist Church in Tortola. Interment is at the Road Town Methodist Church.
Hector Manuel Concepcion
The Concepcion family regrets to announce the passing of their father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Hector Manuel Concepcion, during the predawn hours of April 4 – Easter Sunday morning.
Better known as Hectol or Baby Bull, he was born on July 10, 1946, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, to Lorenzo and Carmen Osorio-Concepcion.
Brought to St. Thomas at the age of 4, he attended the St. Thomas public school system. Following his graduation from high school, he was immediately employed by the maintenance division of the V.I. Education Department, a position he held for 29 years.
Always smiling, he will be remembered for his fun gatherings with friends — he enjoyed making jokes with them — in the old days at the good old Paul M. Pearson Gardens. His hobbies were many, but he truly loved horse racing.
He leaves us to cherish all of the wonderful memories: we will miss the sound of his voice hailing everyone by name as they passed in front of the porch of his home.
Mr. Hector Concepcion was survived by his wife, Georgina Almestica; son, Hector Concepcion; daughter, Gretchen Concepcion-Connor; brother, Lord Concepcion; sister, Dolores “Lola” Concepcion; grandchildren, Genesis, Jahmoi, Elijah, Caleb, Zane Concepcion Kaylen and Keeon Connor; nieces and nephews, Carlos, Lord, Edgar, Richard, Joseph, Carmen, Joan, Loren, Sarifel, Jana; and his son-in-law, Billy Connor.
Rest in Peace, until we meet again.
The viewing will be Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 3 to 5 p.m., follow by a service on Monday, April 26, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Vigilio Luis I
The family of Vigilio Luis I, affectionately known as Bim or Benny, is deeply heartbroken as they announce his passing.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew “Funky Man” Shachovel; mother, Ruth Shachove; and his wife, Janice Luis.
He was survived by his children, Vigilio JJ Luis II, Devon Luis and Chanel Luis; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Luis; grandchildren, Damyien, Jahshanna, Jahsiya, Vigilio III, Kaiya, Kourtney and Caelan Luis; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah, Noelle Luis; sisters, Isa and Diane Shachove and Martha Luis; adopted sister, Margarita Selkridge; sister-in-law, Vivica Shachove; nieces and nephews, Michelle and Demetrius Richardson, Aiesha, Andrew, Amor Shachove, Keezi, Kaidi, Kaiisa Pinney, Aneka Francis; aunts and uncles, Kenneth and Alma Hermon, Wilbur and Almaria Smith, Zandra Ritter, Rasheed and Coreen Martin, Olivine and Nytha Brathwaite, Franklin and Charlene Brathwaite; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be Monday, April 26, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Reformation, with services to follow. Interment is at Francis cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
