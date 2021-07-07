Adlene Jenifa Fahie
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Adlene Jenifa Fahie, who transitioned peacefully at her home on June 15, 2021.
Adlene was a rare soul who genuinely cared for people. She was a strong woman with a radiant smile who loved taking care of her family and clients.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Fahie; father, Samuel Webb; and mother, Ursula Webb.
Adlene was survived by her sons, Rogier Fahie and Sheldon Fahie; sisters, Kathleen Duncan, Angela Marcelline, Glenis Thomas and June Arneaud; brothers, Oba Webb, Kelvin Webb, Glenroy Webb, Michael Webb, Patrick Webb, Russel Webb and Keith Hospedales; sisters-in-law, Valerie Webb, Dona Webb, Pauline Webb, Titilio Webb, Gwendolyn Douglas, Vivian Freeman, Floresa Henley, Rhoda Francis and Francena Rawlins; brothers-in-law, Darwin Fahie, Melvin Thomas and Dave Arneaud; daughter-in-law, Nola Charles-Fahie; nieces and nephews, Curt, Clifton, Ronald, Noel, Joel, Sade, Karlene, Vanessa, Kyle, Melissa, Blessed, Joshua, Nicholas, Nikishea, Darren, Danah, Devyrel, Brandon, Cijay, Kevon, Keja, Camille, Karen, Colin, Barion and many more; aunt, Christana Emmanuel; cousins, Mervyn Webb, Lystra Webb, Ann Webb, Tatyana Camacho and many more; special nephews, Wade Smith, Lynn Smith, Kenny Mactavious and Courtney Fahie; special friends, Delita Baxter, Tony Prentice, Raphael Blyden, Sandra Frett, Delores, Sylvia Williams, Joan Powell, Alpha Millard Jr., Alpha Millard Sr., Belinda Millard, Pastor Shirley Tonge, Bernice Leerdam, Pastor Velma George, Pastor Courtney George and others too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Living Word Family Ministries with the service to follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Winford C. Thomas Sr.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Winford C. Thomas Sr., better known as Charles, who passed away June 15, 2021, at the age of 58.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Winford Thomas.
He is survived by his mother, Alphonsine Thomas; sons, Winford Thomas Jr. (Natasha Thomas) and Winston Thomas; daughter, Shaneka Carter; grandchildren, Cameron Thomas, Ellarie Thomas and Aneya Blackett; brothers, Barrington Thomas Sr. (Carol Thomas) and Marthford Thomas (Narissa Thomas); sisters, Amifa Thomas-Connors, Angela Thomas, Ashtoreth Thomas-Wood (Francis Wood), Ferdella Thomas-King (Cuthbert King Sr.) and Danielle Thomas; nephews, Douglas Connors (Tiffany Connors), Noel Connors, Joel Connors, Abraham Connors Sr., Donell Wood, O’Dean Challenger, Barrington Thomas Jr., Cuthbert King Jr., Akeem Frett and Ashton Frett; nieces; Barrika Thomas, Cashina King, DeShonta Wood, Brianna Thomas, La’Tisha Creque, Cashyjah King and Merritt Thomas; great-nephews, Aaron Connors, Kaiden Connors, Kion Connors, Cash’don Merrick, Dylan Green, Damir Green, Abraham Connors Jr., Barrington Thomas 3rd, Deion Green and Vaughn Browne; great-nieces, Kashyla Connors, Genesis Connors, Abigail Connors, Anissa Connors, D’Myah Green, Brielle Pickering, Danae Wood, Serenity Connors and Serenity Charles; uncles, Rendell Thomas Sr., Bentley Thomas Sr., Paul Thomas, Jefferson Thomas, Walter Stanley and Frederick Stanley; aunts, Neuvie Gumbs, Emily Lake, Mamrie Thomas and Lilian Stanley; special cousins, Constantia Laurie Wilkinson and Avonelle Martin, cousins, Karen Jarvis, Lisa Thomas, Abigail Thomas, Merida Gumbs, Minova Gumbs-Cherival, Shahema Thomas, Sharesa Thomas, Shahedy Thomas, Janice Benjamin, Jane Benjamin, Teresa Coward, Khisha Thomas, Tiffany Thomas, Doretta Dunrod, Velda Vanterpool, Alston Thomas, Evan Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Elcero Thomas, Rendell Thomas Jr., Daryl Sylvester Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Bentley Thomas Jr., Michael Thomas, Malvern Gumbs, Frederick, Nathaniel, St. Clair, Camelita, Priscilla, Rosalyn and Christine Jacobs in England; Lynette Stanley and Deslyn Stanley-Stokes in Boston; Kevin Martin, Avernelle Stanley-Cromer, Ashton, Alex, Petrine and Nikisha Stanley in Florida; Austril Martin-Merchant and Lauretta Huggins in St.Thomas; Icilda Stanley in Montserrat; Lauretta and James Walwyn; Avonelle and Alva Martin; Althea Martin-Chambers, Alonzo Jacobs; Nova and Elleston Stanley, Denise Stanley-Williams, Debbie Stanley-Simmonds, Leon Harvey and Chandesha Mills in St. Kitts; special friends, Mahalia Joseph, Lisa Edwards, Gene Weeks, Erick James, Yvonne Dazua, Sharon Thompson and the entire Topa Properties Family.
The first viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 8, at Bethel Baptist Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Eastern Cemetery.
Family members of Charles are asked to wear gray. Funeral services will be available via live stream for family and friends abroad who are unable to attend in-person.
Millicent E. Hopkins-Richards
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Millicent E. Hopkins-Richards, also known as Mille or Ms. Richie, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph C. Richards Sr.
Millie was survived by her son, Randolph C. Richards Jr.; daughters, Nova Richards-Laurent, Dawn, Laurelly and Gail Richards; granddaughters, LaDawnn Richards, Shainae’ Anthony and Venise Richards; great-grand-children, Ra’Shyne and Legacy Rainey; brothers, Fabian, Patrick, Bernard and Gerald Walters; sister, Cynthia Roberts; special friends, Bernice Mack and Lydia Pont; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 10, with the service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Bylden Memorial Chapel. She will be cremated. Please follow all COVID requirements.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
