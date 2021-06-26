Adlene Jenifa Fahie
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Adlene Jenifa Fahie, who transitioned peacefully at her home on June 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Fahie; father, Samuel Webb; and mother, Ursula Webb.
Adlene was survived by her sons, Rogier Fahie and Sheldon Fahie; sisters, Kathleen Duncan, Angela Marcelline, Glenis Thomas, and June Arneaud; brothers, Oba Webb, Kelvin Webb, Glenroy Webb, Michael Webb, Patrick Webb, Russel Webb and Keith Hospedales; sisters-in-law, Valerie Webb, Dona Webb, Pauline Webb, Titilayo Webb, Yvonne Hospedales, Gwendolyn Douglas, Vivian Freeman, Floresa Henley, Rhoda Francis, and Francena Rawlins; brothers-in-law, Darwin Fahie, Melvin Thomas, and Dave Arneaud; daughter-in-law, Nola Charles-Fahie; nieces and nephews, Curt, Clifton, Ronald, Noel, Joel, Sade, Karlene, Vanessa, Kyle, Melissa, Blessed, Joshua, Nicholas, Nikishea, Darren, Danah, Devyrel, Brandon, Cijay, Kevon, Keja, Camille, Karen, Colin, Barion and many more; aunt, Christiana Emmanuel; cousins, Mervyn Webb, Ann Webb, Tatiana Comacho and many more; special nephews, Wade Smith, Lynn Smith, and Kenny Mactavious; special friends, Delita Baxter, Tony Prentice, Raphael Blyden, Sandra Frett, Delores, Sylvia Williams, Joan Powell, Pastor Shirley Tonge, Bernice Leerdam, Pastor Velma George, Pastor Courtney George and many others too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, July 9, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, at Living Word Family Ministries. The viewing will begin 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Austin L.D. Andrews
It is with profound and heartfelt sadness that the family of Austin L.D. Andrews regrettably announce his passing on June 18, 2021, from health complications. He transitioned peacefully at home in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, surrounded by his loyal and loving family and close friends.
Austin L.D. Andrews was an amazing, beloved father, uncle, brother, grandfather, nephew, cousin, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl E. Andrews; mother, Emelda Dowe Andrews Sylvester; uncles, Emilio Encarnacion, Gustav Andrews, and Henry A. Dowe; aunts, Belencita Abbott and Zida Goldring; brothers, Roy and Kenneth Andrews; and sister, Myrtle Andrews Lang.
Austin L.D. Andrews was survived by his daughter, Michelle L. Andrews; niece, Arienne J. Lang; brother and best friend of 70-plus years, Roy A. Rodgers; daughter, Dominique Andrews; sons, Austin Andrews Jr., and Cai’Jonte Andrews; special nephews, Robert L. Lang and Qeion O.L. Boynes; brothers, Carl E. Andrews Jr., Clifford E. Andrews, Daniel Andrews, St. Clair Andrews, Andre Andrews, and Alexis Andrews; sisters, Arleen A. Rice, Myrna Koyi, Annette A. Gonzalez, Patricia Andrews-Pierre, Carla A. Andrews, Andrea Andrews Fredericks, Carla E. Andrews, and Lucinda Pemberton; grandchildren, Aneesa Andrews, Amiya Andrews, and Aaliyah and Adanya Andrews; uncles, Raymond Dowe and James Dowe; aunts, Irma George and Cleopatra Donadelle; cousins, Carlton (Ital) Dowe, Jewel Harrigan, Erna I. Williams, Valerie Johnson, Alicia Guiler, Denise Acosta, Carol Dowe-Wooding, Maryon and Ira Dowe, Barencia Maduro, Carol Samuel, Allen George, Ashanti George, Vern and Velma George, Berenice Cline, Floyd Smalls, Noel Myers, Cheryl Stevens, Gail Dowe, Alphonse Berne, Julie George, Melba and Lester Donadelle, and Felicita Donastorg; the Williams-Brannigan lineage includes the Andrews family, Dowe family, Abbott family, Ballantine family, Encarnacion family, Hector family, Schuster family, Russel family, Seales family, and the Thomas family; close friends, Douglas M. Williams, Victor C. Garfield, Weston Phillips Jr., David H. Jackson, General Robert L. Moorehead, General Claude McBean, Paul J. Arnold, and Alfred Williams; brothers-in-law, Carlisle Rice, Rafael Gonzalez Sr., and Jornas Pierre; sister-in-law, Charlene Andrews; nephews, Carlisle Rice Jr., Clifford “CJ” Andrews Jr., Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Ronaldo Gonzalez, Rolando Gonzalez, Jornas Pierre Jr., Craig Daly, and Jerome Christian; nieces, Adrienne Rice, Christina Rice, Carli LaCroix Andrews, Alicia “Ali” Andrews, Emesha James, Olajide Koyi, Oyinade Koyi, Mela Christian, and Lynette Quetel; and other special family and friends, Hilma Ovesen Andrews Booth, Marie Schuster, Natalie Ballantine Scott, Rhea R. Stevens, Carmen Williams, Daisy Carino, Henry Thomas, Muriel Lettsome, Dean C. Plaskett, Clarice C.C. O’Connor, Cheryl P. Charleswell, Beverly and Ann Williams, Karole Ovesen-McGregor, Margaret F. Acosta, Marc A. Biggs, and Rupert O. Ross; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The family of Austin L.D. Andrews respectfully requests the honor of your presence for a homegoing celebration of a life well-lived and enjoyed to the fullest.
On St. Thomas, a memorial service will be held Friday, July 2, at the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charlotte Amalie beginning at 10 a.m.
On St. Croix, a viewing and funeral service will be held Monday, July 5, at the Lord God of Sabaoth Lutheran Church in Christiansted commencing at 10 a.m., and interment will follow at the Kingshill Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
