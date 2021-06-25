Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Adlene Jenifa Fahie, who transitioned peacefully at her home on June 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Fahie; father, Samuel Webb; and mother, Ursula Webb.
Adlene was survived by her sons, Rogier Fahie and Sheldon Fahie; sisters, Kathleen Duncan, Angela Marcelline, Glenis Thomas, and June Arneaud; brothers, Oba Webb, Kelvin Webb, Glenroy Webb, Michael Webb, Patrick Webb, Russel Webb and Keith Hospedales; sisters-in-law, Valerie Webb, Dona Webb, Pauline Webb, Titilayo Webb, Yvonne Hospedales, Gwendolyn Douglas, Vivian Freeman, Floresa Henley, Rhoda Francis, and Francena Rawlins; brothers-in-law, Darwin Fahie, Melvin Thomas, and Dave Arneaud; daughter-in-law, Nola Charles-Fahie; nieces and nephews, Curt, Clifton, Ronald, Noel, Joel, Sade, Karlene, Vanessa, Kyle, Melissa, Blessed, Joshua, Nicholas, Nikishea, Darren, Danah, Devyrel, Brandon, Cijay, Kevon, Keja, Camille, Karen, Colin, Barion and many more; aunt, Christiana Emmanuel; cousins, Mervyn Webb, Ann Webb, Tatiana Comacho and many more; special nephews, Wade Smith, Lynn Smith, and Kenny Mactavious; special friends, Delita Baxter, Tony Prentice, Raphael Blyden, Sandra Frett, Delores, Sylvia Williams, Joan Powell, Pastor Shirley Tonge, Bernice Leerdam, Pastor Velma George, Pastor Courtney George and many others too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, July 9, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Living Word Family Ministries. The viewing will begin 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of
St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
