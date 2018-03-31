We regret to announce the passing of Adrian Francis, 72, also known as Humpy or Huppy, on March 21, 2018.
The viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 9 a.m. The service will begin immediately after at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. The burial is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his uncle, Vincen “Beef” Clendinen Sr.; special cousin and primary caregiver, Asiah Clendinen; special cousins, Lawrence “Larry” Dowe, Diane Derricks Wright, Cletis Clendinen, Christian “Chris” Clendinen, Dale “Mick” Clendinen, Denise Rashid, Dawn England Brewster; and other cousins and relatives too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
