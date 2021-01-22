The Hodge-Hendrickson family is heartbroken and with great sadness, we inform the passing of Afia Hendrickson. Our daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, niece, god-daughter, and very special community friend passed away at the age of 49, on January 6, 2021 at her family’s home on St. Thomas, USVI. Her passing was unexpected, however peaceful as she left this earthly plain as she slept.
Afiais preceded in death by her mother, Bertica Hendrickson and grandmother, ParticiaCyntje-Hodge.She is survived by her father, Oliver Hendrickson; sisters: Monifa Hendrickson-Woodside, Sharifa Hendrickson, and Ngina Hendrickson; brother: Asim “Kofi” Hendrickson; brothers in-law: Ashley Woodside and Kirt Williams; nieces: Shadéya Williams Hendrickson, Ngiya Matthew, and Ashae Woodside; nephews: Jhamil Williams, Ehllis Williams, Jameon Simon, and Ashley Woodside Jr; uncles: Wayne “Bobby” Hodge, Patrick “Timmy” Hodge, Joseph Hendrickson, and Kirvin Hendrickson; Aunts: Hariet “Eitte” Hodge-Miller, Shirley Hodge, Maria Hodge, and “Maisie”; granduncles: Gregory Cyntje and Godfrey Cyntje; grandaunts in-law, Ella Mae Cyntje, Virginie Cyntje and Patricia Cyntje; first cousins: Shanna Hodge-Byles, Turiya Hodge-Broomes, Ahmed Hodge, Javier Hodge, Amarfio Hodge, Dwayne Miller, Shawn Miller, and Lennox (STX), Asim (STT), Everton (BVI), Mindette (NY), Leary (NY), Tabia (AL), Merle, Gwendalyn, Adissa, Morris, Kora, and Pats of St. Kitts; second cousins: Myka’ElBroomes, Miquaa’ElBroomes, Malaki Broomes,Aisha Sekou, Saida Sekou, Saniyah Hodge, Abigail Cyntje, Charlene Cyntje, Karimah Cyntje, Reginald Cyntje, Gwyneth (FL), Pearline, and Clarita; special third cousins: Heather, Octivia, and Arlene.
Afia had other relatives, well-wishers, and acquaintances too numerous to mention. Those who really knew her had a genuine fondness for her.
The viewing will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow from 10 to 11 a.m. with cremation after the service.
This is a private service for family members only.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
