Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Agatha Blanchard on Jan. 24, 2021, at the age of 96 in Florida.
Agatha Blanchard was survived by her son, Ralph Blanchard; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Blanchard; former son-in-law, L. Philibert Laplace and his wife Lucette Laplace; grandchildren, Randy Laplace (Cari); Katherine Campbell (Charles); Tonya Blanchard; Marc Blanchard (Angela); Christopher Blanchard (Sally); great-grandchildren, Alex Laplace, Nicholas Laplace, Jordan Campbell, Logan Campbell; Tyler Blanchard, Kirsten Blanchard; Arielle Virgin, Brenden Virgin, Cara Virgin; Sloan Blanchard, Charlotte Blanchard; sister, Elizabeth “Lellel” Aubain; known goddaughters, Marie Magras, Beatrice “Lulu” Andrion, Joan Andrusko; sister-in-law, Carol Quetel; nephews, Theodore “Teddy” Aubain, Albert Quetel, Michael Quetel, Harry Quetel, Gregory Quetel, Juan “Johnny” Cruz, Thomas Cruz, Eddie Cruz, Geraldo Blanchard, Alberto Mercado, Dominic Aubain; and nieces, Joan Andrusko, Doris Sewell, Elizabeth Quetel, Florence Quetel, Susan Quetel, Eneida Estrella, Virginia Danet, Gloria Turbe, Noreen Aubain, Marie Magras, Beatrice “Lulu” Andrion, Isabelle Cruz, Norma Cruz, Nilsa Cruz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Blanchard; and her loving daughter, Catherine Blanchard Laplace.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Visitation for the late Agatha Blanchard will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. A Christian burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at St. Anne’s Chapel. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
