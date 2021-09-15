Sadly, the family announces the death of Agnes E. Tranberg, who died Aug. 25, 2021.
She was born in Christiansted, St. Croix, and graduated from Christiansted High School. Later, she relocated to St. Thomas to live with her brother, Roy V. Lindqvist.
She is survived by her nieces, Beryl Ottley, Ingrid Lewis, Delima Schmiegelow and Delisha Burke; nephews, Dominic Lindqvist and Delroy Schmiegelow; sister-in-law, Doris Lindqvist; and there are too many other relatives and friends to mention.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 17, at St. Andrew’s Church
The funeral preparation and the memorial service are arranged by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.