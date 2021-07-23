Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Agnes L. Broulette, also known as Agnes L. Turbe, age 76 who passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Agnes L. Broulette was survived by her daughter, Linda Maratea; sons, Gregory Gumbs (and Joanie), Julien Gumbs (and Mindy), Patrick Gumbs and Jose Cathcart; sister-in-law, Uranie Turbe; brother-in-law, Normil Berry; grandchildren, Chandler Heath, Alexander Athanase, Ariana Athanase, Nicholas Magras, Samantha Gumbs-Rives (and Josh) and Demetri Cathcart; special family, Florence Kalloo, Sean P. Magras and Janice Greco-Cathcart; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vanestile and Dalhma Turbe; sisters, Ann Vanlear Berry and Mary Berry; brothers, Omar Turbe and Victor Turbe; and nephews, Dale Berry, Robin Turbe and Colby Turbe.
The funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 26, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Mafolie, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment of ashes will be at Mafolie Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
