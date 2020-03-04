Ahmed Nur Deen Mohammed, also known as “Charlie the Barber,” departed his life on Feb. 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Molly Phillips and Melvin Edwards; and brother, Kernel Martin.
He is survived by his son, Blair Edwards; brothers, Kelman, Clarence “Oungku,” Toriano “Onyan,” David “Krokuss,” Laban “Mente,” Melvin Edwards Jr., Zephania Thomas and Vibert Martin; sisters, Juliet Edwards, Mable Edwards, Vivian Williams, Barbara Harrell, Mildred Philip, Headdie Edwards-Henry, and Herschell Edwards-Bartlette; grandchildren, Jahquan Demani Edwards and Icyss Jahcari Edwards; uncle, Alphaeus “Alphie” Phillip; aunts, Carmen “Annie” Mallory and Marie Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will take be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Hurley Funeral Home.
The service will be at 1 p.m. at the Muslim mosque. I
Internment will be at 1:45 p.m. at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
