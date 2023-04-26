With sadness, we announce the passing of Aimee Linda Moron Moolenaar on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the age of 70.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Lucien Moolenaar; sister, Gail Moron Chinnery (Dean); brothers, Paul Moron, Sr. (Bonnie), and Rudolph Moron; stepson, Lucien Moolenaar III; sister-in-law, Dr. Gwen-Marie Moolenaar; aunts, Marie Vialet and Ruby Hodge; special niece, Leslie Maietta; special nephew, Curtis Peterson; special cousin, Beverly Vessup; special friends, Nilda Colon-Millin, Janet Hansbey, Ana Rosario, members of the CAHS Class of 1970, the Moron, Moolenaar, Joseph families, the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital family and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Nisky Moravian Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Nisky cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
