Aimee “Ammy” Matthew, 92, wife of the late George Matthew of Bronx, New York (Formally of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) passed away Friday, March 31, 2023. The funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of Reformation (Anna’s Retreat). The viewing will be held the morning of the services from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Coki Point Cemetery.
“Ammy” is survived by her son, Donald Owens (aka “Popcorn”); daughters, Charline Hendricks Knight and Corlis David; grandchildren, Jereem Knight, Jadeen Knight, Jarleen Knight, Kendahl Owens, Jesse Owens, Ashineka Owens and Akeel Owens; niece, Jeanette Smith; son-in-law, Warren Knight and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
