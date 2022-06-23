Ajani L Wheatley
Ajani L Wheatley passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
He was preceded in death by Roy Wheatley and Eugenie Wheatley.
He was survived by his brother, James Roy Wheatley; sisters, Aphya Wheatley and Aaliyah Wheatley; uncles, Charles Wheatley Jr., Milton Wheatley, Oral Wheatley, Dean Wheatley Sr., George Queely Sr.; aunts, Bernice Denbow, Lorna Wheatley, Christine Greaux, Kathleen Devaux, Aileen Wheatley, Jenise Wheatley-Roberts, Patricia Rogers; cousins, Kareem Daniel Sr., Jerome Farley, Deaniquo Wheatley, Kareem Daniel Jr., Kamal Daniel, Melee Sylvester, Khalfani Williams, Dean Wheatley Jr., Jerry Cochran Jr., Kamal Meade; Alicia Cobb, Joanna Farley, Janelle Wheatley, Deaniqua Wheatley, Monique Wheatley, Shaniqua Wheatley, Stella Cochran, Sherrell Cochran, Anelia Rogers, Tequilla Prince, Shameeka Prince, Michele Meade, Shakia Meade, Marcus Guishard, Makayla Guishard, Denajha Lettsome, Destiny Phillips; godfathers, Ashley “Ashanti” George, Sean “Shando” Rawlins; godmother, Annice Canton; godsister, Kayla Daniel; special friends, Jacqueline Warner and family, Heather Hoppkins, Jihad Senior, Jawayne Frett, Carol Joseph, Kaliesha Daniel, the Oswald Harris Court family, the Crown Mountain Water family, the Winward Passage family; and more family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing for Ajani L. Wheatley will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory, followed by the service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24. The body will be cremated.
