We announce the passing of Ajaye D. Thompson who died on Feb. 13, 2023.
He is survived by his mother, Stacy Hanley; father, Andy Thompson; wife, Tamisha Thomas-Thompson; stepsons, Ru’Kai and Te’Jai Maduro; brothers, Andy Thompson, Junai Gardener, Tarik Babrow; sisters, Shaasia Bachelor and Teresia Thompson; grandfather, Lellewlyn Williams; nephew, A’dyn Thompson; niece, Ketera Thompson; aunts, Geniece Hanley, Kimesha Samuel, Sharlian Hendrickson, Julianna Edmeade, Patricia Warner, Charlene Claxton, Lornette Claxton, Marcia Mills, Giovanni Rochester, Lenora Rochester, Latoya Rochester-Lockett, Mira Cadet; uncles, Tony Thomspon, Roger Thompson, Damian Hanley, Levera Hanley, Clifford Samuel, Clive Hanley; cousins, Shantel Thompson, Siy’Niyah Chinnery, S’ryie Thompson, Siy’jaii Thompson, Sy’Renily Lake, Sy’ heir Noel, Shon Noel Jr., Shurayne Martin, Jackie Powell, Aymo Phipps, Rhina Searles, Charnae Phillips, Kennifer Edwards, Shanice Ferris, Micah Williams, Jeh Quan Gumbs, Je’noya Francis, Jahreema Mills, Ayanna Noel, Shakia Mills, Teshell Lloyd, Keshell Lloyd, Terran Hanley, Jeremiah Peets, Markwon Davis, Khalief Claxton, Khaliyah Claxton, Khalisha Claxton, Kyra Khamari Claxton, Jaren Williams, Sanique Hanley, Akanye Samuel, Itiwa Francis, Kimba Hanley, Trevonte Hanley, Levisha Hanley, Trevorn Hanley, Levandre Hanley, Uniecia Hanley, Amiya Samuel, Jaiden Jordan, Giovanni Douglas, Akasia Samuel, Atalia Newton, Damian Hanley Jr., Joshua Hanley, Ryan Warner, Sherika Warner, Shaun Warner, Shaniqua Warner, Tiquan Warner, Triscan Warner, Khoy Edmeade, Jo-Vanio Sprauve, Jo-Vanii Sprauve, Kadeem John Jr., Raheem Rochester Fagan, JahQuan Richards; mother-in-law, Debrah Fleming; father-in-law, Dale Thomas; sister-in-law, Idesha Sterrod; nephews-in law, Le’Jahni, K’Jahni, and K’nai Evelyn nieces-in-law, Le’Niyah and K’Niyah Evelyn; God children, Denae Lynch and Hasair Parris; special friends, Zekoi Lynch, Michael Clarke, Ashton Alexander, Ahmad Green, Shu’wanda Dogue, Dejahni Sweeney.
Funeral services are as follows. The first viewing will be held March 17, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held March 18, 2023, 9 to 10 a.m., at Church of God of Prophecy with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
