We regret to announce the passing of Akeem Emmanuel Dore, also known as Gideon Rebel or Kalonji, on March 9, 2021.
He was survived by his mother, Francilia Williams; father, Terrance Dore; adopted mother, Edwina Dore; adopted father, Gregory Joseph: grandmothers, Margaret Sayers (Bka), Maggie and Lucina Dore; children, Chamuri, Chakeem, Javen Dore; significant other, Charmayne Williams; brother, Kareem Grant; sister-in-law, Cherelle Brown Grant; uncles, Delroy Anthony, Gerard and George Christopher, Geoffrey and William Dore; aunts, Risa Mclymont and Ann Dore; great-uncles, Aubrey Anthony and William Dore Sr.; great-aunt, Marjorie Santiago; godmothers, Claudia Scatliffe, Joan Thomas, Camilla Stapleton; and godfathers, Reuben Meade, Moses Brathwaite Sr., Spencer Stapleton.
He was also survived by cousins, Zahur, Ashan, Oni, Afrika, and Naphtali Anthony, Melissa and Anthony Dore, Jackie Dawkins, Christopher and Michael Mclymont, Rashaad, Zakiya, Iyanla and Anthony Dore Jr., Nyla Dore Anderson, Elijah Dore Anderson, Dayjelle Dore, and Taeden Dawkins, Marilyn Anthony, Aethra Edwards, Sandra Jackson, Sylvester Anthony, Michael Anthony, Voncelle Anthony, Wayne Chesterfield, Ronald Anthony, Lemuel and Levi Liburd, Lynnette Liburd Smith, Sharon Anthony, Kristin Anthony-Lopez, Winifred Anthony-Todman, Annette and Mitchell Santiago of New York, Tasia, Tulani and Jaydee Brathwaite, Deshaun Jeffers, Arland Jackson Jr., Arlyssa and Arlaric Jackson, Rashaun, Raquel, Raquisha Ewards and Raquida Ewards-Brumbles, Lemia, Leia, Laurence, Lenny, Leandre and Lemuel Liburd Jr., Laurel Liburd-Lake, Lydia Liburd-Jordan, Kristal and Sylvester Jr., Anthony, Shaniqua, Kwazma and Kamari Lewis, Ohene and Ohemma Lambertis, Dale Bratwaite Jr., Amos Knight, Tevar and Tromoui Malone, Nashira, Monique, Lincoln, Lionel and Lennon Liburd.
He was also survived by close friends, Angel Bolques, Jose Bolques, Lester Jackson Jr., Shawn Chichester, Clyde Vanterpool Jr., Saihinly Tonge, Eugene Brady, Kenroy Mitchell, Delvin Ferguson, George Challenger, Alston Smith, Emanuel Pickering, Jainaldo Alrich, Thomas Simon, Michael Mueller, Steve Augustine, John Jackson, Darren Stephen, Derron Jordan, Deleah Hodge, Shequita Riley and family, John and Justina Abraham, Maurice George, Croy Krigger, Avery Christian, Davon Miller, Terrance Smith, Varlack Ventures Boat Company and crew, employees and owners at Grande Bay Resorts, Natures Nook, Allen and workers of St. John Ice Co., and members of Ras Event Inc.; and friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cruz Bay, St. John, with the service at 11 a.m. The burial is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Due to COVID-19 and public health guidelines, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. The family also requests that guests wear shades of blue or pastel colors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.