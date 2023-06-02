Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Akil Gumbs Dalmida on May 16, 2023, at the age of 41, on St. John.
Akil Gumbs Dalmida is survived by his mother, Sandra A. Gilpin; grandmother, June A. Joseph LaBorde; brothers, Devon C. Luis, Toumani Dalmida Jr.; sisters, Symone J. Rouse, Jenicia Dalmida, Jean Dalmida-Hull, Jasmine Dalmida; brother-in-law, George Hull; sister-in-law, Kentrina Dalmida; uncles, Curts R. Gilpin, Sr., James Dalmida, Justin Dalmida; aunts, Vivienne C. LaBorde-Luyombya, Jean Hodge, Janis Dalmida, Joyce Whitaker; uncles-in-law, Kaddu Luyombya, Rhys Hodge; aunt-in-law, Margo Dalmida; nephews, Calen Luis, Kaeden Boynes, Jayce St. John, Jason Dalmida III; nieces, Thea Baker, Amaya Hull; special cousins, Alana Thomas, Rochester Lewis, Daren Lewis, Deisia Smith, Deborah Joseph, Angel Joseph; god parents, Mary Stephen, Lillian Moolenaar, Edith Dawson George, Aileen Swift, Charlene McBean, Alvin Joseph.
Biological Father – Jason Dalmida, Sr. (Deceased)
Grandmother - Thelma Dalmida (Deceased)
Grandfather – James Dalmida, Sr. (Deceased)
Uncle – Maurice Gilpin, Sr. (Deceased)
Aunt – Jacqueline Dalmida-Hill (Deceased)
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Nisky Moravian Church. Viewing begins 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Cremation. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory. Visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
