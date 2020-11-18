Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alan Walter Browne, 81, on Nov. 7, 2020, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He was survived by his adopted son/caretaker, Loryiel “La-La” H. Charleswell; adopted daughter-in-law, Avery A. Charleswell; sister, USA; nephew, USA; great-niece, USA; great-nephew, USA; assistant caregivers, Aisha A. Callwood, LeVarr L.H. Charleswell; and well-known friends, Ms. Juliette Pereira, Mr. and Mrs. Noel and Genevieve Scatliffe, Mr. Robert Chin, Ms. Lillian Dawson, Ms. Beverly Monsanto, Mr. Alfredo Howell, Mr. Calvin Gottlieb, Mr. and Mrs. Butch and Lexsie Chesterfield.
The funeral service will take place Friday, Nov. 20, at the Celestial Chapel, Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m.
The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
