Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alana A. Liburd on April 2, 2020, at the of 38.
Alana A. Liburd is survived by her mother, Sandra Charles-Donaie; father, Almando "Rocky" Liburd; stepfather, John Donaie; brother, Arnold Casimir; sister-in-law, Carmen Casimir; nephew and niece, Jayden and Ava Casimir; maternal grandmother, Magdalene “Dada” Charles; aunts, Pamela Charles-Malachesen, Juanita Canton, Felecita Creque; uncles, Seldon “Sellie” Charles, Stanley Charles, Stanford Charles, Walton “Atty” Charles, Desmond Charles Sr., Henderson Charles, Angelo Liburd, Juanito Liburd, Lorenzo Liburd and Keith Sewer; aunt-in- law, Ruth Liburd, Juliet Liburd; uncle-in-law, Gitano Creque; great-aunts, Gloria Samuel,Marva Applewhite; many cousins to include, Ria Archibald, Roy, Raul Canton, Angelo, Justin Liburd, Ivory, Ajewel Gitano Creque, Julio, Kalima, Lamar, Mahogany Liburd. Hasani, Zamyah and Hazim Liburd; special mention; Yvonne Wells, Dr. Dionne Wells-Hedrington, Linda Petersen and the Lockhart School family and friends too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to everyone who in some way or form touched Alana’s life.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ms. Liburd’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, viewing and services of the late Alana A. Liburd will be for family only.
