We regret to announce the passing of Albelto Leonard Smith Sr. who died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, with the service following at 11 a.m. at The Full Body Evangelistic Pentecostal Church.
Interment is at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Smith; stepmother, Beryl Smith; daughters, Kim, Peggy, Pamela, Ingrid and Jasmin Smith; son, Albelto Smith Jr.; stepchildren, Forman and Ronnie Jones, Agatha Callwood- arlack, Eartha James-Lettsome, Yvonne Callwood, George Prince and Clifton Fahie; sisters, Elsa White, Joyce Smith-Ramey, Cherrie and Ann Smith; brother, Andy Smith; nieces, Monique Smith; Augustus, Marissa and Michelle Smith, Marlene Ostalaza and Joanne White; nephews, Dean, Dana and Dale Smith, Carden and Shawn White and Derrick Ramey.
Funeral Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
