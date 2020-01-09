Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alberic Antonelli Georges, also known as “Grover,” “Ala Mecca” and “Daddy,” who passed Dec. 13, 2019, in Puerto Rico at age 65.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an honor roll student at Charlotte Amalie High School. He worked for Dalton Weeks for more than 20 years. He was never late, a dependable and excellent worker, and a most trusted, dedicated friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Sharon, Cecelia, Jerome, Earnest Jr. and Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Lynda Georges; daughters, Sherese Davis, Joycelyn Georges, Sue-Ann Lettsome, Kyshama Montes; brother, Paul Georges; sisters, Yvonne Georges Phillip, Evis Georges Lake, Eva Georges Lewis; grandchildren, Dimitri Andre, Dominic Andre, Dahlia Holladay, Kai Javois, Keira Javois, Kylee Schuster, Kayden Schuster, Jahamali Joseph, Jahmiqua Joseph, Jah’Koya Joseph, Rochelle Santana; godmother, Grace Gregory; goddaughter, Deon Walters; many nieces and nephews; the Georges, Freeman, Hodge, Christopher, DeGraff, Ferdinand, Roumo, Callwood, Donovan, Schneider and Williams families; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tutu. The viewing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with the service following, immediately, at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
