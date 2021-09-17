The family of Alberic E. Brooks Sr., also known as “Al”, is saddened to announce his passing. Al passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, at Roy Lester Schneider Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur “Sonny” Brooks; his sisters, Abigail Brooks Sprauve and Alma Brooks; and his brother, Aubrey Brooks Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Gertrude A. Fredericks; sons, Alberic Brooks Jr., and Jevon Brooks; grandchildren, Ariyah Brooks, Laniyah Brooks, Amari Brooks, J’Siah Brooks, and Joel Brooks; sisters, Jenice VanHeyningen, Deborah Brooks, Nuella Brooks, Daphne Brooks-Adams, Lorraine Branford, Alecia Brooks, Angela Brooks, and Alda Brooks; brothers, Bert Fredericks Sr., Elvin Brooks Sr., Eldred Brooks, Elroy Brooks, and Albert Brooks; nieces, Diane VanHeyningen, Delta Danet, Tiffany Sprauve-Leon, Tywanna Sprauve, Cherrise Rogers, Latania Callwood-Taylor, Ashley Sewell, Kishma Fredericks, L’Shanah Fredericks, Annisha Fredericks, Janelle Brooks, Lakeema Brooks, Michelle Brooks, Lt. Ayifa Brooks, USN (active), D’Neisa Brooks, Ayira Brooks, Aubrianna Brooks, Sheniqua Kean, Debbie Thomas-Williams, Nilka Branford, Kiwana Nero, Berniqua Smith, JeRae Percival, Shanda Brooks, Cherae Pickering, and Cy’ele Scatliffe; nephews, Halva VanHeyningen Jr., Hal VanHeyningen, Capt. Malcolm Sprauve Jr., Calvin Harrigan, Darryl McCoy, Kelvin McCoy, Alvin Adams III, Bert Fredericks Jr., Elvin Brooks Jr., Dionno Brooks, Ayasi Brooks, Anthony Brooks, Aubrey Brooks Jr., Jermaine Branford, Joran Percival, Jakoi Percival, Elson Rhymer, Kobe Rhymer, and Haleem Hart; aunts, Vera Fredericks, and Bernice Fredericks; daughter-in-law, Lesa Brooks; sister-in-law, June Boynes-Fredericks; brothers-in-law, Halva VanHeyningen Sr. , and Alvin Adams II; special great-nephews, Jhukoi Leon, Caiden Ingram, and Melano Adams; special adopted niece, Ladonna Donovan; special cousins, Judy Fredericks, Jenevive Fredericks, Albert Joseph, Oral Rabsatt, James Varlack, Bernard Malone, Raheem Malone, Rakeem Malone, Lana Trotman-Ritter, Laura Trotman, Lynisha Fredericks, I’Kymaya “Nay” Blackett, Lyn’Naejah Payne, JaDoir Meyers, John Meyers, and Nabria “Bri” Ritter; special friends, staff of Tradewinds Pharmacy, Charmaine Jones, Eric, Jahan, Maxine, Luther, and Lalique, Fernando “Bucky” Joseph, Jermone Lake, Beatrice Forde, Glenn Forde, Elmo Forde, Marilyn Arthur, and Jaynelle Hendrickson; and other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. today at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. A second viewing will be from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at New Herrnhut Moravian Church.
Interment will follow at Brookman Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
