Mr. Albert Stuart, 90, passed away on December 23, 2022. Albert is predeceased by brothers, Raphael, George, and Benoit Stuart; sons, Roland Mark Sr., and Lambert Stuart; daughters, Miranda Marvelyn Stuart-Pantiere, Moniza Hazel, and Noahline Stuart.
He is survived by his daughters, Elenoria Stuart-Angol, Paulina Stuart, Hilda (Avanielle) Stuart, Eunice Stuart-Belot, Solangue, Gilbert, Augostine, and Darline Stuart; sons, Pascal Pascalis Stuart, Wilbert Joseph Stuart , Dorian Stuart, Hezron Benjamin Stuart and Edward St. Rose Stuart; brothers, Phillip, Gregoire, Wilfred, Jeanbaptist, Antoine, and Dr. John Stuart; sisters, Agatha Stuart-Romain, Mary Stuart-Duncan, Isabel Stuart-Casimir and Marie Stuart-Didier; sons-in-law, Mitchel Angol, Alfred Vinette, Robert Basting and Ralph Belot; daughters-in-law, Janet Stuart and Denia Stuart; brothers-in-law, Sibert Didier; sisters-in-law, Marcella Stuart and Andrea Valmon; grandsons, Patrickson Stuart, Philbert Stuart, Oma Stuart, Tashaya Stuart, Henry Leatham, Kevin Johnson, Kornel Johnson, Keenan M Thompson, Jonathan Stuart, Johnnel Delani Liburd, Jereen George, Jose Medina , Elroy Stuart, Ryan Stuart, Elson Stuart, Garvy Stuart, Takuma Stuart, Roland Mark Stuart Jr., Delan Stuart, Rashim Stuart, Greg Emanuel and Nathaniel Myron Pantiere, Vincent Henderson, Junior Oliver Joseph, Michael St. Rose Stuart, Curtis St. Rose Stuart and Samuel Isaiah Stuart; granddaughters, Andra Stuart, Paulette Mawakana Edward, Cashma Stuart, Maria Stuart, Astrid Stuart, Lydia Stuart, Shermaine Stuart-Richard, Katia Stuart, Kisha Stuart, Evelyne Potino, Bianca Solangue Stuart, Nina N Stuart-Burgess, Wilhelmina Pantiere, Lyia Stuart-Schmidt, Aime Henderson, Niomi Jeffers, Zakia St. Rose Stuart, Nahila and Abigale Dorival and Claudia Joseph; nephews, Julian Stuart, Stanley Alison Leatham, Belgrave Millington, Jawanza Stuart, Tyrone Muller, Mitchel Duncan, Mwamba Alexander, John Stuart, Hans Stuart, Tulus Stuart, Aaron Stuart, Clint Stuart, Clinton Stuart and Steven Stuart; nieces, Annaclita Stuart-Landers, Joan JnoFinn-Muller, Maria Romain, Matilda Stuart, Maria Stuart, Donna Stuart, Elenor Stuart, Princess Stuart, Adoni Stuart, Anna Stuart, Sandra Stuart, Arlina Stuart, Floret Stuart, Leandra Stuart, Promise Stuart, Hanna Stuart, Holly Stuart, Annie Stuart, Muhisani Alexander-Kerr, Mwelewa Matthew and Sikizi Casimir-Espirt; 80+ great-grandchildren (to name a few), Terrance Reynolds, J'Niya Liburd, Takenya Merrifield, Never Daniel, Dr. Jonathana, Sanaa Renee, Sydney A, Talifia, and Scarlett C Stuart, Delan Richards and Calvin Flowers, II.; grandnieces and nephews, Jessel Stuart, Japan Stuart, Jen Stuart, Nita Stuart, Juline Stuart, Amani and David Muller, Khalid and Caleb Lander, Kahdijah Lander, Esq., Tarhil Pitman, Malik Leatham, Mya Leatham, Ode Alexander; close friends Mr. Bramble, Mrs. Eloi and family, Brother Jerome, and Sandra Douglas and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
The first viewing for Mr. Albert Stuart will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
