Albert Wilson died on January 12 in New York, just days before he was scheduled to leave for his annual winter vacation in St. Thomas.
Born on July 5, 1932, Mr. Wilson, the youngest of eight children of Harrison Benjamin Wilson, Sr. and Marguerite Ayers Wilson, grew up in Amsterdam, New York. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, served as a military policeman in the United States Army, and graduated from Georgetown University Law Center.
A devoted member of The Riverside Church, Mr. Wilson served stints as chair of the Board of Deacons and chair of the Joint Committee (trustees and deacons).
Early in his professional career, Mr. Wilson practiced real estate law at Wien, Lane and Malkin.
Afterward, Mr. Wilson joined TIAA-CREF as a real estate attorney. In 1979 he was appointed to TIAA-CREF’s Ad Hoc Committee on Shareholder Proposals and the Board of the Investor Responsibility Research Center which he chaired from 1985 to 1987. During the 1980’s he undertook fact-finding missions to South Africa to obtain an in-depth understanding of apartheid that would inform TIAA-CREF’s anti-apartheid initiatives. He met with corporate executives, ventured out to learn first-hand about the experiences of the black majority population, and gained access to places that were typically off limits. Dissidents came out of hiding to share their stories. After he reported his findings, TIAA-CREF called upon its portfolio companies to withdraw from South Africa.
Mr. Wilson was named vice president, corporate secretary and associate general counsel of TIAA-CREF in 1988. Several years later he was promoted to vice president and chief counsel, corporate secretary, a position he held until his retirement in 1998.
Mr. Wilson was a staunch proponent of social justice. Upon his death, Amy O’Brien, global head of responsible investing at Nuveen, a TIAA Company, stated that, “Al was truly a pioneer of diversity, human rights and corporate accountability” whose “legacy will live on for decades
to come.”
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Martha Marshall; Edwin Wilson; Margaret Wilson; Mary Wilson; Dr. Harrison Wilson, Jr.; Willis Wilson and Virginia Howard.
A proud New Yorker, doting uncle, and loyal friend, he is survived by his sisters-in-law, Wilma Wilson and Dr. Lucy Wilson, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at noon on July 9, 2022 at The Riverside Church, 490 Riverside Drive, New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Riverside Church for the Harrison Benjamin Wilson Sr./Marguerite Ayers Wilson Endowed Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.