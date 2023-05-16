Albertine Francis
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Albertine Elizabeth Bramble Francis on April 20, 2023, in Bradenton, Fla., at the age of 79.
Albertine was preceded in death by her mother, Susana Knight and her father, John Bramble.
She is survived by her daughters, Sinclair Joseph, Allevare Francis, Angela George, Suzette Russell, Lura Francis and Jacqueline Francis; a son, Claude Francis Jr.; a sister, Sara Anthony (Nannan); a nephew, Apostle Keith Miller; nieces, Janice Drew and Natalie Xavier; a daughter-in-law, Charishma Smith; stepdaughter, Claudine Francis; son-in-law, Alfred Joseph, Ugel George Sr., Yusef Russell; grandchildren, Nefertiri Callwood, Shakira Alejandro, Tiffany Francis-David, Swend and Tissany Francis, George Allen, Nicoya, Michelle, Jessica, Akeel Francis, Danny Lares, Leverton and Jeremiah James, Shakeel, Juwan and Natasha Mickens, Azania, Namibia and Amandla Williams, Ugel George Jr., Urissa, Uris, Ulan and Ulissa George, David and Iyishma Joseph, Marteo Francis, Malekai Ward, Yusenique, Yuseijah and Yusianie Russell, Leon Francis, Shaka, Naphtali, Ianna, and Negus Benjamin, T’Nique and T’Quisha Francis Makeda Dobbins, Claude Francis 3rd; great-grandchildren, Sarai and David Joseph Jr, Iyuri and Imani Ross, Joyce-Ann Lake, Ilyanna Horsford, Se’nai Turnbull, Elias, Amiah, Aaaliah and Leon James, Shaka Benjamin Jr., Theophanies Alejandro Jr., Trinity, Malachi, Sonya, Indiya, Kahlen, Memphis, Naytion, Timari, Tamara, Adelle, Ava, Alena, Francis, Kmia and Kyle David, Kaden Callwood, Nelani Flemming, Levi Dobbins, Joselyn Polanco, Edin Thomas, Rachel Francis; cousins, Roy Sheridan, Edie William, Camilita Wilshire, Alistine Tonge, Livingstone Appleton, Ferrence Tonge, Duty and Victorine Issac; special friends, Cynthia Charles, Orgell Carrillo, Annette Bachelor, J. Chinnery, Melitha Pant, Edris, Pastor Mitchell, Scott and Kim Childers, Ian and Christine Loomes; many other relatives including great-grandchildren and cousins. Friends to include church members of the Wesleyan Holiness Church and many others too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing of Albertine Elizabeth Bramble Francis on May 19, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Wesleyan Holiness Church. The viewing begins at 9 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.