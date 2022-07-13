It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our family matriarch, Alca “Olga“ Paul, who died in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
She is survived by her sons, Carlton, Clement, Elvin, Curt, Justin; daughters, Kathleen, Elvia, Elizabeth and Nestor; three daughters-in-law; two sons-in-law; 24 grandchildren; 13 great- children; many nieces and nephews; special niece, Elizabeth Norford; special nephew, Joseph Abbott; special aunt, Frances; special friends, Ms. Andrea Ramsey, Claudette Tatem, Ms. Herbert, Teddy and Janette Feracho, the Grace Gospel Chapel family, other families to include the Abbotts, Mills, Condell, Richardson, Jeffery, Hercules, West, UVI Physical Plant.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
