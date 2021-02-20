Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alden Wilmot George Jr. (Junie) on Jan. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Blyden Memorial Chapel with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Aaron (Chino) and Kareem (Squeezie) George; parents, Wilmot and Constancia (Era) George; and brothers, Enrique and Dale George.
He was survived by sisters, Sandra George Faulkner and Rona Mae George-Freeman and Ora George-Williams, Gretel and Gaynelle George, Hariette George-Williams (all of N.Y.) and Alecia Illis and Diana George-Wilkes (St. Thomas); brothers, Noris George (Co), Franklyn George (Wash.) and sister-in-law, Carol George (Md.); and one aunt, Cynthelia George-Turnbull.
He was also survived by sons, Hassen (his caregiver), Paul, Michael and Alden George Jr.; daughters, Abigail and Monique George; and grandchildren, Keith Mercer, Kareem Mercer, Nikiha Mercer, Nia Mercer, Dante George, Ajani, Azisa George, Shanique, Paul McGregor Jr., Thishell George and Lenando Dewinth George, Aziza, Kiziah and Jahzara George, and K’Zariah George, Nycia and Michael Anthony George.
He was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins: and Shamara Joseph as caretaker.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
